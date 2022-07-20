SEMES will request the specialty of Emergency and Emergency Medicine

After several months of delay, the Government of Spain has given the green light to the Royal Decree that regulates the transversal training of specialties in Health Sciences. Given this news, the Spanish Society of Emergency and Emergency Medicine (SEMES) has announced that it will immediately apply for the specialty of Emergency and Emergency Medicine.

It should be remembered that this Royal Decree establishes the procedure and criteria for the proposal of a new title of specialist in Health Sciences. Likewise for the specific training area diploma. Also the revision of the established, the access and the training of the specific training areas. Likewise, the rules applicable to the annual tests for access to training places in specialties in Health Sciences are established.

In this way, SEMES is going to start, immediately, the request for the specialty of Emergency Medicine. This is something that emergency physicians have been claiming for a long time and that was, precisely, paralyzed pending the approval of this Royal Decree.

Emergency and Emergency Medicine Specialty

Waiting to know all the details Tato Vázquez Lima, president of SEMES, expresses his satisfaction. So, on behalf of the almost 25,000 professionals dedicated to Urgencies and Emergenciesrecognizes that “We are very excited about this approval. We understand that the existence of our specialty is going to be a reality shortly”.

Currently, emergency physicians treat all types of pathologies with maximum availability. In addition, they have residents of different specialties in their services without having their specialty recognized themselves. They also find themselves in a situation of absolute saturation.



Faced with this situation, from SEMES “We demand State commitment and responsibility from all political parties to rescue the Spanish Health System, and that requires the approval of the Emergency and Emergency Medicine specialty”.