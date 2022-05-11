SEMG and Semergen see it essential to increase the presence…

The Spanish societies of General and Family Physicians (SEMG) and Primary Care Physicians (Semergen) have requested that the teaching plans for training in the Degree in Medicine include the subject of Family Medicine and that it be taught by doctors of specialty, with training in Primary Care homogeneous in all universities.

Similarly, both scientific societies ask that this area of ​​knowledge be recognized and integrated into the structure of the university, with the development of specific Postgraduate and Doctorate programs for Family Medicine and Primary Care.

In this sense, the SEMG and Semergen highlight the fact that “the accreditation of university teaching staff should not be alien to the first level of care, given that the university cannot be outside the specialty of Family Medicine”.

These are some of the claims that will be put on the table on Tuesday, May 24, at the Madrid University of Alcalá de Henares (UAH), on the occasion of the ‘Conference on University and Family Medicine‘, organized jointly by these two scientific societies.

Subject variability

With this meeting, the SEMG and Semergen will analyze the situation of Family Medicine in Spanish universities, describe the variability of this subject, in content and credits, and reflect on successful experiences of Family doctors at the university .

In the same way, during this meeting, the focus will be on the research needs in the university, the problems of the Final Degree Projects (TFG) will be illustrated, an attempt will be made to analyze the implications of the new data protection regulations in the academic work of Family Medicine and students, and joint projects between the specialty and the university will be presented.

“For a good development of Primary Care, it is necessary to resume and deepen academic training and make it a training continuum that provides foundation, consistency and prestige to Family Medicine specialists”, says the vice president and head of Teaching of the SEMG, Dr. Pilar Rodríguez Ledo.

For his part, the president of Semergen, Dr. José Polo, considers “that it is essential that Family Medicine has its place within the university, that future doctors know Primary Care and its importance from their training. We are convinced that We must bet on the comprehensive development of Family and Community Medicine, from the beginning deepening in academic training”.

discussion tables

Facing the ‘Conference on University and Family Medicine‘, four tables were scheduled: ‘Family Medicine in the Spanish university: Reality and future‘, ‘Family Medicine as a subject in the degree, initiatives and experiences’‘Research in undergraduate training, what do we do with the Final Degree Projects?‘ Y ‘Family Medicine among students and professors, do we have data?‘.