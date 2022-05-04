SEMG decides to update the Longcovid Guide

The Persistent Covid Collaborative Working Group.

On April 27, the second meeting of the Scientific Committee of the Persistent Covid Collaborative Working Groupled by the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG) and whose purpose is to continue advancing in the knowledge this new diseasewith a firm step and clear objectives, hand in hand with 56 learned societies Y patient associations. One of the main innovations that have been put on the table is a new updated version of the Care Guide to the patient with persistent covidwhich is expected to be completed in December 2022.

During the virtual meeting, it was reported that in the scientific program of the XXVIII National Congress of General and Family Medicine The contents on longcovid will have a lot of weight thanks to the participation of numerous experts who, in turn, are part of the aforementioned Collaborative Working Group. In order to be able to share everything that is discussed there, the SEMG will facilitate virtual access to these activities for the members of the Group.

Specifically, in the XXVIII National Congress of General and Family Medicinewhose face-to-face part will be held from June 9 to 11 at the Euskalduna Palace in Bilbaoit is planned to present a pilot version of the new computer application based on the Patient Care Guide with persistent covid, whose model is currently being developed by SEMG in collaboration with 360 Medics. The objective of this APP will be to make this document more manageable in consultations with health professionals, to help them in the clinical management of their patients.

Within the congress program, information was given on the parts in which collaborators of the Persistent Covid Collaborative Working Group will participate. Also highlights the Research Classroom which will be held on Friday, June 10, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and which will include the participation of the specialists Pilar Rodriguez Ledo, Paula Sanchez Diz Y Veronica Tiscaralong with other members of the group.

They want to promote a clinical registry for Longcovid patients

On the other hand, the SEMG plans to place a main stand at its June congress with four sections, one of which will represent the Foundation for Research and Training of the SEMG (Fifsemg) and will be dedicated, on the one hand, to the spread of Group Persistent Covid project and, on the other, to gather the interest of the attendees who want to collaborate. To this end, the Group was informed that work is being done on an information brochure for the general dissemination of the project and an interest form to be completed by professionals interested in participating.

Similarly, a proposal for deadlines was made in relation to the launch of the new version of the Care Guide for patients with persistent Covid, of which it is expected to publish the new updated version in longcovid in December 2022. Specifically, it was agreed to review content between July and September, work on the structure between September and December, and finally publish the new version at the end of the year.

The most important research project that the Group has in hand, such as the Regicovidap clinical registry to address longcovid, was also one of the points that were addressed during the meeting, whose members will carry out a review of the data collection questionnaire, as well as the sample collection procedure and the collaboration of the participating centers.

The SEMG and its coordinators appreciate the collaboration and commitment of the different members of the Scientific Committee, as well as the scientific societies and participating entities, in the conviction of the importance of the project for those affected and for the general population. This society defends how essential it is that professionals, in addition to provide clinical carecommit themselves with the patient to continue advancing together, by their side, trying to find answers regarding longcovid, and invite all interested professionals to participate in this dynamic, open and collaborative project.