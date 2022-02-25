SEMG trains 23 doctors to handle minor surgeries

Minor surgery course promoted by SEMG.

A group of 23 doctors, mostly young, received sufficient training and skill to carry out the Minor surgery in urgent and planned situationsthanks to a training activity given on February 18 and 19 by the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG) at its headquarters in Madrid.

The students learned to properly identify and manage the risks for the healthcare provider and the possible complications when performing Minor Surgery, without losing sight of the resources available in Primary Careboth material and personal, to perform this technique.

Competencies in Minor Surgery require, in addition to theoretical knowledge, a series of practical skills, as explained Luis M. Lopez Ballesteros, responsible for the SEMG Minor Surgery Working Group and in charge of organizing this Training Course for trainers. These two facets are what have been covered during this eminently practical workshop.

“We are supported by the fact of working in Primary Care, which allows us to know the available resources, the physical means, the environment and the inconveniences that we encounter on a day-to-day basis,” according to López. The teachers of the course, of which new editions are expected to be held, have extensive experience after having given workshops for more than 20 years and carried out multiple surgeriesboth in health centers and in local clinics.

The course had a theoretical part where the basic concepts underlying the workshops were reviewed, as well as the teaching methodology to teach them. The practical part was carried out with inert material and a recreation of reality. The students not only managed to master the basic techniques of Minor Surgery, they also participated actively to master the teaching methodology that will allow them to give these workshops later.



Protective equipment necessary for the practice of surgeries

The 23 registered students, who were divided into groups for a better use of the activity, participated in a total of 10 hours of training, divided into two days: on Friday afternoon, February 18, and on Saturday morning, February 19th. Each student was provided with protective equipment necessary for the practice of this discipline, as well as a basic set consisting of a needle holder, a medium standard or Adson forceps, a scalpel handle, Mayo scissors, gauzes, silks, syringes and needles.