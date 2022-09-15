SEMI claims to train more specialists in Internal Medicine

The Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) considers that the call for MIR 2023 vacancies for Internal Medicine is insufficient. In this way, he believes that he will not respond to the need for more specialists in Internal Medicine. Not even to solve the lack of generational replacement of internists that the SNS accuses. That is why he asks to train more specialists in Internal Medicine for this purpose.

It should be remembered that, in this call, 413 places are offered for the training of specialists in Internal Medicine throughout the country. Despite the fact that this offer of places is greater than in the previous call (401 in 2022), this number of new doctors to be trained in the specialty would be insufficient, according to SEMI.

According to one of the latest studies available on the shortage of physicians prepared jointly by the CESM and the WTO, andn 2030 around 70,000 doctors will have retired from the SNS. This is a higher number than the MIR vacancies that are convened annually. all of it without taking into account other types of casualties such as departures abroad or dedication to exercise in the private sector. All this affects the need to train more specialists.

The challenge of generational change is not alien to the specialty. According to Jesús Díez Manglano, president of the SEMI. “At this rate, noor we will be able to cover the needs of professionals that our specialty will have in the immediate future”.

More activities, need for more specialists

In addition, it should be taken into account that, at present, internists carry out their activity in new care areas. For example, in Home Hospitalization, Care Continuity Units and Day Hospitals. As well as in Short Stay Units, Palliative Care Units, Emergency Services, and Infectious Disease Units.

Likewise, more and more hospitals have Shared Care Units for surgical, psychiatric and oncological patients coordinated by internists. They also participate in multiple hospital PROA programs. “With the number of internists currently being trained, it will be difficult to continue with these services in the near future”, warns Díez Manglano.