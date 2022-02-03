Semi-collected long hair: at least in the hairstyle Ana Mena is on the safe side

They happen to all the classic days from a devil per hair. Generally, if you have long or medium-long hair, you rely on the classic ponytail to save the hair look. But there is a trendy and cool alternative that should not be underestimated and that celebs often show off on Instagram or on the occasion of events such as the Sanremo Festival: the harvested seeds shown at the Ariston by Ana Mena, which gave everyone a sense of déjà vu. After all, the trends are returning, or not?

The Spanish singer sported one Top Knot Ponytailvery 90s, halfway between Baby Spice, Paris Hilton (who revived it some time ago) e Britney Spears, maybe even a little Jennifer Lopez, in Latin sauce. The similarities (also in terms of look) seem to be a peculiarity of her, given that the social controversy arose for the song proposed at the festival, Two hundred thousand hourstoo similar to Loving you by Gianna Nannini.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The seed harvest is a style choice which has characterized different eras and which never goes out of fashion because it is always very current. From the most classic and romantic to the most rock and futuristic hairstyles, this is a type of hair style that reinvents itself in multiple variations. In fact it is a valid alternative to loose hair, placing itself halfway between the tail and the flowing hair.

So we thought of copying / pasting the semi-collected hairstyles on long hair that we have seen on celebs in the last period. To help us step by step for how to easily make them at home Denis Pichierri, Salon Director of TONI & GUY Torino Principi.

Seed Knot Harvest as Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne. Getty photo Edward Berthelot

“Directly from the London street style, the perfect hairstyle for girls with a glamorous-rock soul. A winning mix of textured waves gathered in a semi-gathered side, combined with a sleek detail on the side ».

The steps to recreate it at home:

-Apply a texturizing product all over the hair to give volume and facilitate styling.

-Create very soft waves with the help of an iron.

-Select a well-defined side part of your choice with the help of a comb, leaving a part of the tuft free.

– Spray the hair spray on the sectioning and bring it back so that it adheres well to the head, always with the help of a comb.

-Create a knot randomly and secure it with an elastic

-As a last step, apply sea salt, to enhance the texture of the waves and accentuate the contrast with the sleek detail.

Classic crop with maxi bow like Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman. Getty photo Jason Mendez

“One of the favorite hairstyles of celebrities, seen on international red carpets, the perfect harvested seed with a classic soul but super trendy and contemporary “.

The steps to recreate it at home:

– Create a central line and separate the front part of the tuft from the rest of the hairstyle.

– Collect the hair in a semi-ponytail in the center of the head, fixing it with the help of a rubber band.

– Embellish the hairstyle with a glamorous accessory such as a maxi bow, placing it over the elastic, enough to cover it.

– Apply a texturizing product on the rest of the hair and finalize the hair look by creating very soft and natural waves with the help of an iron.

Top Knot Ponytail like Paris Hilton

Screenshot @ Instagram

“The high ponytail with 90s inspiration is back to make its way in the hearts of many stars such as, recently Paris Hilton and Ana Mena at the Sanremo Festival, while Ariana Grande has made a real signature. The perfect hairstyle to show off on an important occasion so as not to go unnoticed ».

The steps to recreate it at home:

– Sideways section a part of the tuft that we want to keep separate from the rest of the hairstyle.

-With the help of a comb and a hairspray create a very high and pulled ponytail, leaving a small portion of hair on the outside of the knot.

– Tie the part of the hair around the elastic, to create more volume.

-As a last step, create very defined Glam Waves with the help of an iron.

-Apply a shine effect product to emphasize the hair look making it elegant and refined.

Double braids like Chiara Ferragni

Screenshot @ Instagram

“A casual but at the same time very trendy hair look: a dip in the early 2000s, the years of Destiny’s Child and Christina Aguilera. Practical and easy to recreate even at home, braids are back on the podium again this season, to embellish hairstyles ».

The steps to recreate it at home:

-Create a well-defined central line.

-Slice two equal parts by pulling them backwards with the help of a comb and a hairspray and stopping them in a small knot then with colored rubber bands.

-Starting from the knot created previously, start weaving up to the final part of the lock.

-Apply a shine product to give greater brightness and shine to the hair.

Now all that remains is to choose the semi-collected hairstyle to try your hand at. Or, why not, try them all. In the gallery some essential products for a true star hair style.

Other stories of Vanity Fair that may interest you:

-Sanremo 2022: the terry turban (loved by Carrie Bradshaw) arrives on the green carpet

– Chiara Ferragni, better copper or blonde?

– Bixie »and« Mixie »are the trendiest short cuts of 2022