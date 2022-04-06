SEMI creates an online manual for rare diseases

Antoni Riera Mestre, coordinator of the SEMI GTEM.

Internists of the Working Group of Minority Diseases (GTEM) of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) have promoted, in collaboration with Sanofi, the Manual “Minority Diseases (EEMM) in Adults (2nd edition)”. this is found published interactively on the SEMI website and seeks to contribute to a better understanding of this type of pathology in adults, as well as improve your diagnosis and treatment in order to achieve a better quality of life for these patients.

exist more than 7,000 pathologies and syndromes that make up the field of so-called Minority Diseases (EEMM). Many of them have a genetic component. Between 3.5 and 5.9 percent of the world population, more or less, would be affected by these diseases, that is, more than 3 million Spaniards30 million Europeans, 25 million North Americans and 42 million in Latin America.

Antoni Riera Mestre, coordinator of the GTEM of SEMI, has assumed the editorial coordination of said manual, in which multiple experts have collaborated under a multidisciplinary vision. Throughout the manual and its 32 chapters, an approximation is made to the genetic diagnosis of MS in adults, to the diagnosis of inborn errors of metabolism most frequent presentation in adulthood, and a chapter is dedicated to addressing psychological care in this type of pathology. Among many of them, the book unravels one by one different Member States such as Castleman’s Disease, Porphyrias, Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency, Wilson’s Disease, Gaucher’s, Fabry’s, Mucopolysaccharidosis and Pompe’s Disease, as well as mitochondrial diseases, Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis, lipodystrophies or Marfan’s disease and related syndromes, among other EEMM.

An EEMM manual with a multidisciplinary approach

Riera Mestre emphasizes that the publication of the second version of this manual in interactive format “intends to follow the path marked out with the first (non-digital), wishing go even further” and emphasizes that “previous chapters have been updated and new Member States have been incorporated” and also that “the essential multidisciplinary character that requires attention to patients with EEMM”.

“The objective of this second edition is that this compendium of chapters be considered an updated manual on the management of EEMM and that it be especially useful, both in the dissemination of these diseases, and in improving the diagnosis and treatment of patients with MS (they constitute a field of more than 7,000 pathologies and syndromes)”, reiterates Riera Mestre.

For his part, Julián Fernández Martín, internist doctor at GTEM-SEMI, also affects the character “multidisciplinary of the book”in that “professionals from different branches have participated in its elaboration” and in that it has an “absolutely easy handling and almost real-time bibliography of extraordinary quality”.

Likewise, Cecilia Muñoz Delgado, also an internal medicine member of the GTEM-SEMI, reiterates that “all the authors are recognized experts in EEMM” and stresses that “since it is a digital format, we will be able to renew and incorporate topics of interest in this compendium and new EEMM and access it from any device and place, both from the guard, as well as the plant or consultation”. He considers that it is a tool “of great interest for both internists and non-internists in contact with the EEMM”.

The 2nd edition of “Minority Diseases (EEMM) in Adults” has the collaboration of Sanofi, a biopharmaceutical company that has been committed to improving the quality of life of patients with rare diseases for more than 35 years.