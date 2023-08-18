Semi-explicit sex and a bisexual narcissist

caused a lot of controversy stamp in America. Its director Ira Sachs, probably using his first name, said that he planned to release the film in North America without a rating (it was given only NC-17, PG-17). theme will be semi-explicit sex scene that the film presents.

The moments in question include heterosexual and homosexual relationships, as the story’s protagonist and love triangle is itself a German film director (Franz Rogowski, as seen in traffic and in great freedom), her husband who is English (Ben Whishaw) and a young French woman (Adele Exarchopoulos,

Yes, a trifle a trifle, but what bothers most is the character of German filmmaker Tomas.

Adele Exarchopoulos and Franz Rogowski: Toxic Relationship. Photos MACO Cinema/MUBI

The owner of such an ego that knows no bounds, he is a completely toxic person in all the areas in which he moves, be it professionally or in his relationship. He’s one of those characters that no one knows whether to believe or not, even though he seems affected.

cunning, liar and almost a psychopath

Tomas is a cunning, a liar, and his flattery and apparent need to be wanted will land him at odds.

Tomas is married to Martin (Ben Whishaw, the actor who plays Q in the latest James Bond).

If Tomas and Martin’s pairing wasn’t going through their best, Agathe’s interference in Tomas’s life makes everything even more troubling. He is attracted to her for being openly gay. you want to use. She accepts it and tries.

If there’s any question as to whether Tomas is a socialist or merely impulsive, it’s not something Ira Sachs is going to present in black and white.

Bisexual narcissistic. Tomas finds love in Agathe (Adele Exarchopoulos, from “Adele’s Life”).

The film deals with the dynamics of loving relationships. Because if there is no affection, it is more difficult to understand the rudeness and problems that Tomas and Martin face when they separate and get back together. Martin gets a boyfriend, also a writer, and their jealousy takes over almost the entire screen.

Adele Exarchopoulos is already used to participating in shoots in which body expressions, hot and frank sex are performed in front of the camera without any shame. hero of adele’s lifewhich greatly excited the Cannes jury president in 2013, Steven Spielberg brought with him the emotional realism of the film, while Ben Whishaw (the new Q, or at least the last of the James Bond saga; Little Joe: The Business of Pleasure) has to embody clearly the least happy character in the story.

The film was released unrated in the United States due to strong sex scenes.

The ambiguities, the characters’ fear of marriage, as well as their exercise of power over each other is certainly the most ridiculous of the film by the director. love is Strange And little men, Although Ira Sachs filters it with corrosive humor, it’s more acerbic than Sex’s moments.

“stamp”

Good

Drama, France, 2023. original title:“route, 91′, SAM 16R. Of: Ira Sachs. with: Franz Rogowski, Ben Whishaw, Adele Exarchopoulos, Erwan Kepoa Falle. rooms: Cinemark Palermo Cinepolis Recoleta, Cine Arte Cacodelphia, Showcase Belgrano and Norcenter.