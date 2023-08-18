Sports

Semi-explicit sex and a bisexual narcissist

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 27 2 minutes read

caused a lot of controversy stamp in America. Its director Ira Sachs, probably using his first name, said that he planned to release the film in North America without a rating (it was given only NC-17, PG-17). theme will be semi-explicit sex scene that the film presents.

The moments in question include heterosexual and homosexual relationships, as the story’s protagonist and love triangle is itself a German film director (Franz Rogowski, as seen in traffic and in great freedom), her husband who is English (Ben Whishaw) and a young French woman (Adele Exarchopoulos,

Yes, a trifle a trifle, but what bothers most is the character of German filmmaker Tomas.

Adele Exarchopoulos and Franz Rogowski: Toxic Relationship. Photos MACO Cinema/MUBI

The owner of such an ego that knows no bounds, he is a completely toxic person in all the areas in which he moves, be it professionally or in his relationship. He’s one of those characters that no one knows whether to believe or not, even though he seems affected.

cunning, liar and almost a psychopath

Tomas is a cunning, a liar, and his flattery and apparent need to be wanted will land him at odds.

Tomas is married to Martin (Ben Whishaw, the actor who plays Q in the latest James Bond).

If Tomas and Martin’s pairing wasn’t going through their best, Agathe’s interference in Tomas’s life makes everything even more troubling. He is attracted to her for being openly gay. you want to use. She accepts it and tries.

If there’s any question as to whether Tomas is a socialist or merely impulsive, it’s not something Ira Sachs is going to present in black and white.

Bisexual narcissistic. Tomas finds love in Agathe (Adele Exarchopoulos, from “Adele’s Life”).

The film deals with the dynamics of loving relationships. Because if there is no affection, it is more difficult to understand the rudeness and problems that Tomas and Martin face when they separate and get back together. Martin gets a boyfriend, also a writer, and their jealousy takes over almost the entire screen.

Adele Exarchopoulos is already used to participating in shoots in which body expressions, hot and frank sex are performed in front of the camera without any shame. hero of adele’s lifewhich greatly excited the Cannes jury president in 2013, Steven Spielberg brought with him the emotional realism of the film, while Ben Whishaw (the new Q, or at least the last of the James Bond saga; Little Joe: The Business of Pleasure) has to embody clearly the least happy character in the story.

The film was released unrated in the United States due to strong sex scenes.

The ambiguities, the characters’ fear of marriage, as well as their exercise of power over each other is certainly the most ridiculous of the film by the director. love is Strange And little men, Although Ira Sachs filters it with corrosive humor, it’s more acerbic than Sex’s moments.

“stamp”

Good

Drama, France, 2023. original title:“route, 91′, SAM 16R. Of: Ira Sachs. with: Franz Rogowski, Ben Whishaw, Adele Exarchopoulos, Erwan Kepoa Falle. rooms: Cinemark Palermo Cinepolis Recoleta, Cine Arte Cacodelphia, Showcase Belgrano and Norcenter.

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 27 2 minutes read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Billie Eilish closes Sziget Festival 2023 with a spectacular concert

2 days ago

Kylian Mbappé defends Zinedine Zidane after statements by the president of the French Federation

January 9, 2023

A video of Khloe Kardashian rapping with her daughter True and her niece Dream is going viral

2 weeks ago

Cristiano Ronaldo is the lord and master of social networks

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button