Semi-final first leg of the Italian Cup: Padova-Catanzaro 1-1

REPORT OF THE RACE:

Semi-final first leg of the Italian Cup Serie C, Padova faces Catanzaro, team of Group C.

OFFICIAL TRAININGS:

PADUA: Donnarumma, Biasci, Ronaldo, Vasic, Ajeti, Terrani, Hraiech, Andelkovic, Nicastro, Settembrini, Kirwan. Bench: Fortin, Gasbarro, Della Latta, Pelagatti, Santini, Germano, Jelenic, Ceravolo, Bifulco, Monaco, Chirico ‘, Cabianca. Coach: Pavanel



CATANZARO: Nocchi, Martinelli, Welbeck, Verna, Scognamillo, Cinelli, Vandeputte, Carlini, Bearzotti, Gatti, Cianci. On the bench: Romagnoli, Branduani, De Santis, Curiale, Vazquez, Bombagi, Fazio, Monterisi, Porcino, Ortisi, Risolo. Coach: Vivarini

Referee: Marco Ricci from Florence (Marco Lencioni from Lucca, Costin Del Santo Spataru from Siena and Emanuele Frascaro from Florence)

Kick-off at 15:30

1st Parties! Padua in full biancoscudato, Catanzaro in full yellow and red

5th Biasci slips into the area and kicks in the goal, Martinelli sweeps the ball

6 ° Kirwan’s suggestion for Settembrini, the number 21 tries to slide, but Nocchi lets the ball slide on the bottom

7th Saber earns a corner

8th Kirwan tries right from the edge, Nocchi puts in a corner

ADVANTAGE OF PADUA: 9th angle from Ronaldo, KIRWAN heads up and bags behind Nocchi!

11th Nicastro’s header, Nocchi’s miracle that saves the 2-0

DRAW OF CATANZARO: 15 ° Cianci protects the ball in the area and serves the current VERNA that diagonally beats Donnarumma

22nd Cinelli stopped in the offside position

27th Punishment for Catanzaro, header by Cianci another over the crossbar

30th Free kick by Ronaldo, ball that dances in the area, Padova will benefit from a corner

31 ° Diagonal of Ronaldo powerful, but imprecise, ball on the bottom

34th Ammonites Settembrini and Carlini

37th Direct expulsion, but very “generous” for Ronaldo, doubt Welbeck. Expelled on the bench Pelagatti

40 ° Vandeputte’s free kick high over the crossbar

43 ° Conclusion of Vandeputte from the limit, para Donnarumma

One minute of recovery

First Half Final: Padua-Catanzaro partial 1-1

1st st Enter Della Latta and Jelenic, exit Biasci and Saber

3rd st Conclusion of Jelenic diagonally kicks on the bottom

4th st Cianci warned

7th st Martinelli’s conclusion on the bottom

12th st Terrani comes out, Bifulco enters. Vasic leaves, Monaco enters

17th st Cianci comes out, Curiale enters. Vandeputte comes out, Porcino enters

21st st Bifulco warned for simulation

28th st Nicastro exits, Santini enters. Cinelli exits, Bombagi enters

31st st Bifulco’s diagonal lashing, Nocchi rejects for a corner!

33rd st Santini warned

38th stall Foul on Santini, the number 7 remains on the ground and is forced to leave the pitch. Padua momentarily in 9 men.

42nd st Forcing offensive by Padova in the final

43 ° st Low and tense cross from Jelenic’s right, smanaccia Nocchi!

44 ° st Monaco on the ground for receiving a punch in the area from Curiale, the referee does not sanction the intervention

Three minutes of recovery

46th st Bombagi’s header, ball on the bottom

Final: Padova 1-1 Catanzaro (Goals: 9th Kirwan, 15th Verna)

Dante Piotto