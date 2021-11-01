Semiconductor crisis, Bosch invests 400 million for chips

The German company will invest 400 million euros in the German silicon wafer factories in Dresden and Reutlingen to address the global chip shortage. A new semiconductor test center will be built in Penang, Malaysia in 2023

Bosch, to address the global shortage of chips, is increasing its investments in this specific sector. The technology and services provider thus announces an investment of over 400 million euros in 2022 to expand the silicon wafer factories in Dresden (the plant was inaugurated a few months ago) and Reutlingen, Germany, and the activities of semiconductors in Penang, Malaysia.

Targeted investments in German factories – Much of the money will be invested in Bosch’s new 300mm chip factory in Dresden, where production capacity will be increased in 2022. About 50 million euros of the planned sum will be committed next year in the Reutlingen “wafer” factory. , near Stuttgart. Also here, from 2021 to 2023, Bosch will invest a total of 150 million euros in additional clean rooms. In Reutlingen, the current surface area dedicated to clean rooms of 35,000 square meters will be increased by over 4,000 square meters in two phases; the first phase, already completed, foresees the addition of 1,000 square meters of production area for 200 mm wafers to reach a total of 11,500 square meters, with an investment of 50 million euros; the second phase, of expansion, will lead to the creation of an additional 3,000 square meters of clean-room by the end of 2023 (a further investment of 50 million euros is expected). This investment is important because the German company is trying to respond to the increased demand for Mems (Micro Electro-Mechanical Systems) sensors and silicon carbide power semiconductors.

The test center in Malaysia – In Penang, Malaysia, Bosch is building a semiconductor test center from scratch. Starting in 2023, the center will test finished sensors and semiconductor chips. In total, Bosch has over 100,000 square meters of land that will be used in different stages. The test center will initially cover an area of ​​approximately 14 thousand square meters, which will include clean rooms, offices and premises dedicated to research and development and training, welcoming 400 collaborators. Ground preparation work for the new plant began at the end of 2020, while construction of the buildings began in May 2021. Loading... Advertisements

The CEO explains the choice – Volkmar Denner, CEO of the Bosch Group, said: “The demand for chips is continuing to grow at breakneck speed. In light of current developments, we are systematically expanding our semiconductor production so that we can provide customers with the best possible support. “

October 31 – 12:43

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link