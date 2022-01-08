Semiconductor crisis sinks production of Stellantis

TERMOLI. The semiconductor crisis costs an FCA-Stellantis production slump in 2021, with the last quarter ballasting the whole year, after there had been positive results previously. This was highlighted by the national secretary of the Fim-Cisl, Ferdinando Uliano.

“The production data in the first nine months of 2021 marked a growth of + 14.2% compared to 2020, but the continuous production stoppages due to the shortage of semiconductors marked, at the end of the year, a reduction of -6.1 % compared to 2020, the year characterized by the production block of the lockdown. Specifically, in 2021, 673,574 units were produced, including cars and commercial vans, compared to 717,636 in 2020. The production of cars, equal to 408,526 marks a -11.3%, while that relating to commercial vehicles marks a very slight increase of 3 , 1%. If we compare the production data to the pre-covid period and therefore to 2019, the situation is more negative with an overall – 17.7%, with cars at -22.3% and commercial vehicles at -9.6%, the latter for the first time in negative in the last 12 years. The effect is largely attributable to the stop in production caused by the lack of semiconductors, a situation that will also affect 2022. The suffering encountered in the first 6 months of 2021 worsened in the last six months, causing numerous production blocks. In conclusion, production figures have been decreasing since 2017. In the four-year period, 35% of total production was lost from 1,035,454 to 673,475, 45% in cars alone (from 743,454 to 408,526).

The only productions that have not undergone significant stops in the last half of 2021 are the production of the 500e, which cannot stop due to the constraints on Co2, to avoid the very high penalties, and the new MC20 which began production in the first half of the year. 2021.The situation of the market already suffering from the pandemic situation, with the blocks caused by the shortage of semiconductors, has reduced the positive effect of the latest incentives prepared by the Italian government in 2021. The issue of supplies of raw materials, semiconductors and the rapprochement of the labor chain is a geopolitical problem that the government of our country must tackle in a strategic way. Our concerns concern the workers who are heavily affected in terms of income by this situation, in addition to the negative repercussions that are cascading throughout the sector. The 5.5 billion investments envisaged in the old FCA industrial plan for the period 2019-2021 are being completed. In particular, production in commercial vehicles at Sevel di Atessa reached 265,048 units in 2021, with a positive increase of + 3.1% compared to 2020.

But for the Sevel plant this is not good news. From the month of May 2021, 18 shifts had started and this had allowed a strong push in volumes so as to hypothesize to exceed the threshold of 300,000 commercial vehicles. Unfortunately this objective, which was concretely within reach, will not be achieved due to the days of production downtime for semiconductors, which in 2021 were 20, equal to 60 shifts, to which was added with a production stop for the end of year holidays. from 24th December to 9th January. All of this negatively impacted the site’s employment levels. The company unilaterally proceeded to bring the plant to 15 shifts with an employment repercussion of over 1000 workers: around 600 are the temporary workers to whom the company does not interrupt the work to which we must add the intragroup redundancies who were away . We did not agree with the choice that led to the deadweight loss of the jobs of many young people who joined the company. One could easily intervene using shock absorbers while maintaining employment, given that the downsizing of order volumes is a temporary problem caused by semiconductor supplies.

It is essential to identify a positive solution both for the temporary workers still in force in the company (about 280), and for those whose contract was terminated during 2021. For the Fim-Cisl it is necessary to intervene contractually also with a replacement generational by favoring with direct hiring paths the workers on permanent contracts, who have been working continuously and without interruptions for some time in Sevel. At the same time it is necessary to identify a series of protection tools, starting with the right of way for workers who have lost their jobs, thus binding the company to future hires. The Ducato Elettrico has entered production, we think it is equally important that the hydrogen type is also developed for the future for all commercial vehicles produced in Val di Sangro. Given the lack of distribution centers, we have urged the government to build a network for the distribution of hydrogen. In the next industrial plan of Stellantis it is necessary to define the investments necessary to improve structures and plants and above all it is essential to verify with constancy and attention that the internal balances of the Stellantis group, with the Polish plant, do not determine negative impacts for the future of Sevel. .

Specifically, we believe that the Government must also undertake the same commitment. In the coming weeks, the Ministry of Economic Development must convene the trade unions and the Stellantis management, in advance of the presentation of the Group’s business plan scheduled for 1 March 2022.

It is necessary that the commitments already made with the agreements signed at company level must be ratified and guaranteed in the ministerial office. At the same time, a discussion must be opened with the aim of ensuring a positive industrial and employment perspective for all plants and structures / entities. The government must play a leading role, decisive for the fate of the most important industry in our country. In the coming months we need to define a specific strategy, with the allocation of a Fund for the sector to govern the industrial and social transition. Incentives are needed for sustainable mobility. Since April 2021, at the Ministry of Economic Development, at our request, two important discussion tables have been set up: one for the Stellantis group and the other for the automotive sector. We believe that the role that the Italian government can play is important both in terms of guarantees for industry and employment, but above all for the role it can actively assume for the choices of industrial policy and social sustainability strictly related to the ecological transition, motorization, connectivity, autonomous driving, which are already characterizing the present and which represent the future, both for the automotive sector and for the largest manufacturer in our country and related industries. CEO Carlos Tavares announced that on March 1, 2022, the business plan currently being defined will be completed and illustrated. Before that date it is necessary for the Government to convene the trade unions and the company in the coming weeks, to take stock of the overall situation of the Group.

It is necessary to ensure the positive progress of the commitments already made with the agreements signed at decentralized level or communicated as anticipations of the Industrial Plan: Melfi, Polo Torinese, Central Authorities, the Gigafactory and the engines of all commercial vehicles in Pratola Serra. At the same time, an all-out comparison must be opened, for all the establishments and all the service structures / bodies for which we have not yet received positive responses or for which uncertainties remain, with the aim of obtaining a perspective industrial and occupational for every reality. The Government must then inform us on the progress of the Gigafactory project in Termoli. It is also essential to understand the details of this important investment from Stellantis: from the employment impacts, to the management of the industrial transition, to social interventions both in terms of shock absorbers and those related to the change of professional skills. For the Fim-Cisl it will be essential that the comparison on the new industrial plan obtain concrete and positive progress on all aspects: from the allocation of future platforms and new productions, to the role assigned to Italy in the various areas starting from research, to the relaunch of Italian brands such as Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Fiat and 500 and to further develop Jeep productions, as well as the possibility of producing cars of other brands of the group in our country.

The main objective remains the safety of establishments and employment. We will be unavailable to operations aimed at penalizing and further reducing the industrial and employment assets of Stellantis Italia, just as we will be unavailable to choices that worsen the working conditions and safety of workers. Finally, it is important that the Government presides over and verifies with Stellantis the strategies of the group towards the related companies of our country, in order to obtain specific guarantees of an important automotive component chain. From the Stellantis production data that we have processed and from the trend in registrations, the critical situation already experienced by the Italian Stellantis plants and the negative repercussions on the related industries and in the components sector are evident. There is a very high use of social safety nets to deal with the “desaturation” of the plants, aggravated by the crisis generated by the lack of semiconductors. The shortage of semiconductors will characterize a large part of 2022 and therefore it will be necessary to guarantee a “neutrality” in the calculation of Cigo’s consumption. At the same time it is necessary that the Government, together with the main industrial groups, facilitate a policy of reindustrialisation of the sector with a specific Fund, to compensate also the losses caused by the change of engines, reducing the distance of the value chain, with a policy of production and supply of all the components that will represent the car of the future: from semiconductors, batteries, to the components necessary for electric motorization, for autonomous driving, for digitalization and connectivity.

The absence of an industrial transition plan will inevitably result in the loss of employment of over 60,000 workers. After 6 months from the establishment of the sector table, the Government assigned 150 million euros to a specific fund for the car, totally insufficient resources for any industrial policy intervention and on the front of incentives for the purchase of cars, in the Law of Stability, did not allocate incentives for sustainable mobility causing negative repercussions on new production and employment.

There is also a lack of specific interventions for professional training, necessary to govern the process of changing professional skills. As Fim-Cisl we think that the trade unions and business associations must jointly elaborate and submit to the Government a series of requests necessary to prevent the industrial desertification of one of the most important industrial sectors of the economy of our country and the dramatic employment and social repercussions “.