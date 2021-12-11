Semiconductors, the Taiwanese giant Tsmc aims at Europe. Negotiations with Berlin for the construction of a factory in Germany

The Taiwanese semiconductor giant Tsmc (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.) has started negotiations with the German government for the possible construction of a chip factory in Germany. The site of the plant will be in Europe but the choice of the country has not yet been made. As the Tsmc executive explained Lora I have the company will take into account several factors including i government subsidies and the presence of entrepreneurial ecosystems that can support pproduction.

The Taiwanese group is increasing its international presence to cope with the spikes in demand and supply delays that occurred after the pandemic. A factory is under construction in Arizona (United States) $ 12 billion, the construction sites of a plant from 7 billion dollars in Japan. All the main countries of the world are trying to increase their production capacity in an increasingly strategic and currently highly internationalized sector. While semiconductor designs are conceived in Europe, the United States and Japan, the actual manufacturing takes place largely in Taiwan or South Korea. In particular, Tsmc produces more than one chip out of 4 of those used in the world. Almost exclusively for third parties, its semiconductors are found everywhere, from i-phone to the latest generation F-35 jets.

Even the US group Intel has ongoing discussions with various European countries, including Italy, Germany and France, for the construction of an 8 billion dollar plant. By the first half of 2022, the European Union is expected to present its European Chips Act with the strategy to increase semiconductor production. One of the goals will be to bring from 10 to 20% the share of European production worldwide by 2030 . The Draghi government has so far allocated 1.4 billion euros to encourage the development of the sector. Italy has a major chip manufacturing hub in the area around Catania, one of the headquarters of the Italian-French group Stm.