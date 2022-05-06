Semifinals in the Closing of Honduras point to classic capital and sampedrano
2022-05-06
Motagua and Marathón practically have both feet in the semifinals of the Clausura 2022 of the National League. Both teams won the first leg with convincing results and for the second leg they only have to maintain the advantage to advance.
The Blues triumphed over Vida in La Ceiba 0-3, while the Purslane team thrashed Victoria 4-1 at the San Pedro Sula Olympic Stadium.
These results show that Motagua and Marathón will be in the semifinals, and not only that, there will be a classic from the capital and from San Pedro before defining the finalists of this championship.
It is also worth noting that the three-goal lead has never been overcome in the history of the final stages of the National League. Something that makes the panorama very gray for Vida and Victoria.
To find the last time that Motagua vs. Olimpia and Marathón vs. Real España met in the semifinal stage, you have to go back to Clausura 2018.
At that time those who advanced to the grand final were the blues, who were led by Diego Vázquez and the purslane led by Héctor Vargas, today manager of Real España.
Marathón ended up winning that championship, the first leg ended 0-0 and in the second leg they also tied (1-1). Everything was decided by penalties and that’s where the monster won his last title.
It will be the sixth time that the capital and sampedrano classics are played in the semifinals.
These are the previous 5
-Semifinals Clausura 2002-2003: At the end Marathón champion with Flavio Ortega
-Semifinals Closing 2007-2008: In the end Olimpia champion with Juan de Dios Castillo
-Apertura semifinals 2009-2010: At the end Marathón champion with Manuel Keosseián
-Apertura 2017-2018 semi-finals: In the end Real Spain champion with Martin García
-Semifinals Closing 2017-2018: At the end Marathon champion with Héctor Vargas
Curiosities of these 5 semifinals
-Marathon: He was champion three times
-Real Spain: Once
-Olympia: Once
-Motagua: Never
-Manuel Keosseián and Héctor Vargas, both champions with the greens, will be in this sixth semifinal.
With the current tournament there are already 47 semifinals In the national league, the big 4 have classified as follows:
-Olimpia 47 times, that is, he has been to all
-Motagua 32 times
-Real Spain 29 times
-Marathon 28 times
CONFIRMED DATES OF THE SEMIFINALS
GOING
Wednesday, May 11, 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, May 12, 7:00 p.m.
LAP
Saturday May 14, 7:00 p.m.
Sunday May 15, 3:00 p.m.
– End dates –
IDA May 21 or 22
BACK May 28 or 29
REGULATIONS FOR THE SEMIFINALS
In the event of a tie in points, the following tiebreaker criteria will apply:
FIRST: Best difference between goals scored and goals conceded in the semi-final stage.
SECOND: If the tie persists even applying the above criteria, the team that has occupied the best place in the General Table of Positions at the end of the last day of the qualifying phase will qualify.