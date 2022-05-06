Semifinals in the Closing of Honduras point to classic capital and sampedrano

2022-05-06

Motagua and Marathón practically have both feet in the semifinals of the Clausura 2022 of the National League. Both teams won the first leg with convincing results and for the second leg they only have to maintain the advantage to advance.

The Blues triumphed over Vida in La Ceiba 0-3, while the Purslane team thrashed Victoria 4-1 at the San Pedro Sula Olympic Stadium.

These results show that Motagua and Marathón will be in the semifinals, and not only that, there will be a classic from the capital and from San Pedro before defining the finalists of this championship.

It is also worth noting that the three-goal lead has never been overcome in the history of the final stages of the National League. Something that makes the panorama very gray for Vida and Victoria.

To find the last time that Motagua vs. Olimpia and Marathón vs. Real España met in the semifinal stage, you have to go back to Clausura 2018.