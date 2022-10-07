Seminar in Umag shed new light regarding the vindication of memory and human rights in Magallanes

Almost 50 years after the coup d’état in Chile, whose painful sequel of persecution, repression and political violence also devastated the Magallanes region, it was the epicenter of an academic activity centered on the vindication of recent historical memory, regarding the Human Rights violations that occurred during the civil-military dictatorship period between 1973 and 1990. It was the “Seminar on Memory and Human Rights in Magallanes”, which included the Seremi of Justice and Human Rights, Michelle Peutat Alvarado , and researchers Manuel Rodríguez Uribe and Rodrigo González Vivar as speakers.

The Ernesto Livacic Auditorium of the University of Magallanes (UMAG) was opened to this event organized by the Human Rights, Inclusion and Citizenship Unit of the UMAG, the Cultural and Human Rights Group “Orlando Letelier” and the Regional Ministerial Secretariat of the Arts, Cultures and Heritage, and whose opening words were in charge of Anahí Cárcamo Águila, Rector (S) of the UMAG.

The seminar centered its focus on a recent project to collect and gather information on the proposal to declare the changing rooms of the Fiscal Stadium of Punta Arenas a National Historical Monument, within the framework of an agreement signed between the Orlando Cultural and Human Rights Association Letelier and the SEREMI of Cultures, Arts and Heritage. In this regard, Rodrigo González highlighted the rescue of those dependencies, noting that throughout Chile sports venues had a logic and connotation of detention, torture and kidnapping in those years, as they were able to concentrate many people.

He stated that the “Whisky” and “Eco” dressing rooms of the Fiscal Stadium served as a detention and torture center between 1973 and 1974, through which more than two hundred prisoners passed, even without the facility being opened yet, which happened just after late March 1976. Those memories were about to be erased and consequently denied, considering that in the previous government a construction project was tendered to remodel the stadium, despite a formal request to recognize the dressing rooms as a place of memory, which mobilized the Orlando Letelier Association to take steps to stop this eventual tender in a dialogue instance with the Ministry of Sports.

SONG OF HOPE

“On September 11, 1973, a human, psychological, political, economic and cultural disaster occurred in Chile, more than 50 years of democracy collapsed,” highlighted the speaker Manuel Rodríguez, who was arrested and confined to the Dawson Island concentration camp, along with more than 300 “companions”. There he was subjected to torture and even a simulated execution, all of which plunged him into a deep state of depression, sadness, grief, fear and terror, with strong longing for his wife and loved ones.

That would lead him to write a poem, fueled by many readings, imagining a reality different from that of that dark and sinister prison, in which he imagined the American continent as a woman, “Our Great Mother.” This poem of 10 stanzas constituted the basis on which an unpublished cantata of the same name was created, between December ’73 and January ’74, in the barracks that he shared with the guitarist Fernando Lanfranco, to whom he entrusted the writing. Marco Antonio Barticevic would transfer this musical work to the staff, an imaginary construction that “It constitutes a historical contribution to memory and human rights, a song of hope and faith in the future”, despite the adversity, the defeats, the failures and the pain”.

Even though he lost the paper, and the three friends followed different paths in exile, last year they met again and, based on a rescued copy, today they are working on the presentation of this cantata with a great team of collaborators and voices, and They hope to present it in September 2023, for the 50th anniversary of the coup.

TRANSVERSE AXIS

For her part, the Seremi Michelle Peutat highlighted that human rights constitute a focus and a transversal axis for the government, and referred to the regional and national agenda on human rights. In August, the Undersecretariat for Human Rights held in Magallanes the first regional table for comprehensive reparation for victims of the social outbreak, work that next year hopes to have a bill for reparation for victims that will be presented by the government.

Likewise, last week the Search Plan was launched, which will be a coordinated action with groups of victims and relatives, as there are still 1,159 people in Chile whose whereabouts are unknown, and a series of participatory territorial meetings will be held to be able to draw up a Plan National Search. As another edge, he indicated that the Undersecretariat is studying the best legislative means to achieve the expulsion of the amnesty decree of the dictatorship from our legal system.

Regarding the Universal Guaranteed Pension (PGU), with the Ministry of Labor, the next Pension Reform would seek to put an end to the incompatibility that governs regarding reparation pensions. In gender, work is being done around political-sexual violence, seeking to promote and increase the protection of human rights in the updating of the National Plan for Human Rights and improvement of the second National Plan for Human Rights and Business.

In human rights education, the Undersecretary’s training portal has been strengthened with a course available on human rights, and on Monday new training was launched for indigenous women and also for indigenous children and adolescents. Meanwhile, there are three fundamental areas on the legislative agenda: the criminalization of the crime of forced disappearance, modifications to the Zamudio Law (anti-discrimination) and a defense mechanism for human rights defenders, regarding the signing of the Agreement on Escazu.

The seminar closed with questions from attendees, preceded by an innovative virtual tour of the Río Chico concentration camp on Dawson Island, shedding new light on memory and human rights with a view to the commemoration of the upcoming September 11.