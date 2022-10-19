Seminar: “Pro-environmental behavior and subjective well-being: the role of the relationship with nature”

The purpose of this cookie policy is to inform you clearly and precisely about the cookies used on the University of Granada website.

What are cookies?

A cookie is a small piece of text that the websites you visit send to your browser and that allows the website to remember information about your visit, such as your preferred language and other options, in order to facilitate your next visit and make the website more user-friendly. site more useful to you. Cookies play a very important role and contribute to a better browsing experience for the user.

Types of cookies

Depending on the entity that manages the domain from which the cookies are sent and the data obtained is processed, two types can be distinguished: own cookies and third-party cookies.

There is also a second classification according to the length of time they remain stored in the client’s browser, which may be session cookies or persistent cookies.

Finally, there is another classification with five types of cookies according to the purpose for which the data obtained is processed: technical cookies, personalization cookies, analysis cookies, advertising cookies and behavioral advertising cookies.

For more information in this regard, you can consult the Guide on the use of cookies of the Spanish Data Protection Agency.

Cookies used on the web

The cookies that are being used in this portal are identified below, as well as their type and function.

The website of the University of Granada uses Google Analytics, a web analytics service developed by Google, which allows the measurement and analysis of navigation on web pages. In your browser you can see cookies from this service. According to the previous typology, these are own, session and analysis cookies.

Through web analytics, information is obtained regarding the number of users who access the web, the number of pages viewed, the frequency and repetition of visits, their duration, the browser used, the operator that provides the service, the language , the terminal you use and the city to which your IP address is assigned. Information that enables a better and more appropriate service by this portal.

To ensure anonymity, Google will anonymize your information by truncating the IP address before storing it, so Google Analytics is not used to locate or collect personally identifiable information from site visitors. Google may only send the information collected by Google Analytics to third parties when it is legally obliged to do so. In accordance with the terms of provision of the Google Analytics service, Google will not associate your IP address with any other data held by Google.

Finally, a cookie called cookie_agreed, own, technical and session type, is downloaded. Manages the user’s consent for the use of cookies on the website. The objective is to remember those users who have accepted them and those who have not, so that the former are not shown information at the bottom of the page about it.

How to modify cookie settings

You can restrict, block or delete cookies from the University of Granada or any other web page, using your browser. In each browser the operation is different, the ‘Help’ function will show you how to do it.