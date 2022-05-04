Seminole man bought mansion with $7.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds, US Attorney says – Orlando Sentinel

A 45-year-old Seminole County man is facing fraud charges for using $7.2 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to purchase a mansion and luxury vehicles, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

Don Cisternino, of Chuluota, claimed in a Paycheck Protection Program loan application that his New York-based software company, MagnifiCo, had 441 employees and monthly payroll expenses of $2.8 million. But prosecutors said the company only employed Cisternino and his unidentified girlfriend.

Cisternino allegedly submitted false W-2 forms with names and Social Security numbers of people who did not work for the company, prosecutors said.

Don V. Cisternino is accused of using $7.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds to purchase this 12,579-square-foot residence in Seminole County, authorities said.

Under the federal loan program, businesses must use relief funds for expenses that include payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities. Cisternino allegedly spent the money on a 12,579-square-foot residence in Seminole County, as well as vehicles such as the Lincoln Navigator, Maserati and Mercedes-Benz, prosecutors said.

In February 2021, a federal grand jury indicted Cisternino for wire fraud, aggravated robbery, and illegal money transactions. Authorities said Cisternino then fled to Croatia, but he was extradited to Orlando on Friday for an initial hearing.

“Financial fraud targeting COVID relief funds is a serious crime,” US Attorney Roger Handberg said in a statement. “Our successful extradition of [Cisternino] from Croatia to Orlando demonstrates that we and our law enforcement partners will pursue all legal avenues to locate and prosecute those involved in such fraud.”

If convicted, Cisternino faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for each wire fraud count, up to 10 years for each illegal monetary transaction, and a mandatory two-year consecutive term for the aggravated identity theft charges.

* This story was published in the Orlando Sentinel by journalist Lisa Maria Garza. The translation was carried out by the journalist Ginayra Alvarado Villegas galvarado@orlandosentinel.com.