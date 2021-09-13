Sempiternus Snare Drum, Sergio Giovagnola’s eternal snare drums like diamonds, with a very high quality artisan soul

Sempiternus Snare Drum is a beautiful story of Italian craftsmanship excellence, known nationally and internationally. It all begins in Recanati in the province of Macerata, a city historically producing musical instruments – as well as in Castelfidardo in the province of Ancona -, where the adolescent Sergio Giovagnola, founder of Sempiternus, needed an “exceptional” snare to mount on his drums, so as to be able to satisfy the tonal and sound needs of the rock band at the time in which he played as a drummer. The snare drum is fundamental, since, together with the bass drum, it is the main drum of the drums, consisting of a shell (in wood, metal, Plexiglas or other materials), by two skins, beating skin and resonant skin, which are in turn tensioned. by two hoops (in metal or wood), fixed to the shell with metal blocks and screw rods, and finally the tailpiece on the resonant side, which distinguishes it and characterizes it from all the remaining drums of the drum.

After a long and exhausting research on what the international market offered at the level of large battery manufacturers, the boy decided to build it himself, as he was disappointed and dissatisfied with what was served to him. Considering that at the time Sergio was studying at the metalworking address of the technical institute of Recanati, it was not an epic feat for him to build his first snare drum by hand (even if the very first instrument he made, in reality, was a drumset Tom).

Sergio, later managed to improve himself, thanks to a course in High Classical Lutherie with a famous luthier from the Marche who taught him the importance of the soul and its position, in classical instruments such as the violin: a sort of solid wood cylinder. of spruce, placed inside the sound box and placed under the right foot of the bridge, which helps the board to withstand the pressure of the strings but its most important role is to communicate the vibrations from the top to the bottom. The location point is very important in adjusting the balance between the treble and bass of the instrument. Keeping in mind this precious technical concept, our Sergio was able to transport and insert through an innovative system, which he later protected with the filing of a patent, the concept of the soul of stringed instruments, inside the shells of his snare drums. Sempiternus, giving it a unique sound and features of its kind. An unmistakable product that distinguishes Sempiternus Snare Drum from the rest of the world.

The peculiarity of the Sempiternus snare drums

Its snare drums are divided into the Fascia Unica model (the tip one – patented), Doga Classica (built with solid wood slats), Cast Acrylic (in methacrylate / plexyglass material) and Metal Shell (made with a series of noble metals). The best material to build the snare drum is solid wood, which precisely transmits the vibrations of the sound wave within its grain. The most popular wood for workability and sound is the American maple and the most particular types are the African exotics, such as zebra wood, padouk and many others.

The workhorse of Sempiternus is the Unica Band, built with a single band of precious solid wood, with seasoning behind it specifically designed for the sole purpose of creating musical instruments of High Classical Lutherie; later, this band is folded by hand with the help of water vapor and the calorific energy generated by it (vaporization process), where it then joins into a single junction previously cut diagonally with an angle of 15 degrees, increasing the fixing surface avoiding any loss of adhesion between the two edges. The thickness of the solid wood band of the soundbox never exceeds 5 mm, since this is the thickness studied and calibrated to make the entire perimeter of the soundbox vibrate without any effort. All this enhances the warmth of the tone of the note and the “voice” of the naturally curved wood starting from the high dynamics of a rim-shot, up to the imperceptible ghost notes so loved by jazz players. The main advantages of Sempiternus handcrafted snare drums are in fact the excellent timbre and sound quality and their versatility. Two solid wood reinforcement circles are set inside the shell (also curved with the same vaporization process) of twice the thickness of the snare drum, that is 10 mm. These internal reinforcement circles, serve to give stability and resistance to the whole structure of the sound box, to guarantee a faithful and static tuning and, thanks to the 45 degree bevel, they have the function of a “funnel slide” of the sound wave. produced by percussion, through the stick or the hands, coming from the overlying beating skin. Once the internal reinforcements have been installed, twelve “Cores” are positioned, ten for the tuning rods and two for the Throw-Off mechanism, previously selected on the basis of the perfect verticality of the solid wood grain.

The cores, as explained above, serve to put the striking reinforcement circle in communication with the resonant, just as it works in the soundbox of stringed instruments, where the core relates the top to the back. Furthermore, they guide the sound wave from the beating skin to the resonant one, as if it proceeded on a sort of natural tracks, without any decrease in intensity or frequency variation.

The sound box vibrates homogeneously over the entire perimeter area of ​​the shell, thus generating a unique timbre, obtained precisely from this exclusive construction method which, in this way, allows to “extrapolate” the specific “voice” of the essence with the what the drums are built. The note produced, powerful and dominant with unparalleled volumes, enriched by nuances of harmonics, make the Sempiternus snare drum unmistakable.

Bespoke cases and Swarovski lions

Giovagnola also produces custom-made cases for these snare drums, which unmistakably bear the Sempiternus logo on the front; a rampant lion brandishing a sword, the medieval symbol of the city of Recanati. The lion of the logo is engraved by hand and is decorated with real Swarovski, because according to Sergio, a Sempiternus snare drum is forever (meaning of the term sempiternus in Latin, also inspired by Leopardi’s famous Colle dell’Infinito).

Precious crystals are set in the crown, the pommel of the sword, and the lion’s eyes. It is no coincidence that they are white (on the crown), red (on the pommel of the sword) and green (in the eyes of the lion) like the tricolor of the Italian flag. Swarovski later complimented Giovagnola for the inclusion of their diamonds in her emblem and for the use of them in her luthier art.

Sempiternus’ international and Italian customers

His instruments are so well made that he was contacted overseas by a famous California bluesman, fanatic of ghost notes, who works for the Hollywood cinema (he was for example in the band of the film La La Land with Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling), Clifton Eddie larch, known as Fou Fou The Drummer. Clifton’s drums had been stolen during an evening in Los Angeles and was looking for a snare drum similar to the lost one, made long ago by an Italian craftsman, because other instruments on the market were unable to reproduce the same sound. He was amazed by Sergio’s meticulousness and passion, he contacted him on Facebook and confessed to him: “Thanks to you I have found happiness”. Fou Fou sent him the photo of his stolen snare drum and Sempiternus faithfully reproduced it. It is useless to talk about Fou Fou’s extreme satisfaction and gratitude. The drummer makes excellent advertising for the Giovagnola brand at the NAMM Show, the international fair of the National Association of Music Merchants in Los Angeles. Other fans and supporters of the artisan brand are the musicians: Georgie PJ Fairley, Kenneth Isted, Alessandro Damiani, Alex Motta, Emanuele Marchetti, Francesco Zacconi, Hesperia, Leonardo Angeletti, Lorenzo Cappelleti, Patrizio Bonan, Roberto Bisello, Simone Medori, Simone Raggetti, Thomas Testa.

Sergio is always working on new snare drums, for which he can take anywhere from a month to three weeks to build one.

Big projects are on the horizon but for the moment it is better to keep your mouth shut for good luck.

Donatella Rosetti