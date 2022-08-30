SEMPSPGS and AEES demand the specialty of preventive nursing

The Spanish Society of Preventive Medicine, Public Health and Health Management (SEMPSPGS) and the Spanish Association of Nursing and Health (AEES) call for the creation of the Preventive Nursing specialty. They have shown it like this Rafael Ortipresident of the SEMPSPGS, and Luis Miguel Alonsopresident of the AEES, during the signing of a collaboration agreement aimed at promoting joint activities and the training of the partners of both entities.





“The Preventive Medicine and Public Health They have gone from being a forgotten and mistreated specialty to being the focus of current health issues in a context determined by the new health needs of the population as a result of the pandemic,” said Luis Miguel Alonso.





“It is necessary that the promises become effective by providing more resources to the services of Preventive Medicine and Public Health”





Along the same lines, Rafael Ortí reminded the health authorities of the promises made during the pandemic in relation to Preventive Medicine and Public Health. “It is necessary that the promises become effective by providing more resources to the Preventive Medicine and Public Health services so that the commitment to our specialty has repercussions on patients”.





“Today more than ever, Spanish healthcare needs a specialty of Nursing preventive. The specialist in Preventive Medicine is the only health professional who, together with the nursing profession, receives specific and regulated training on Health Management, undergraduate nursing and doctors during their training as specialists; which creates a bond between both professionals that does not exist in other specialties”, concluded the president of AEES.

