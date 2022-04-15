Sena has job vacancies in the United States – Personal Finance – Economy

The Sena, through the Public Employment Agency, announced a call with a total of 60 vacancies to work in the United States.

One of the requested profiles is Nursing Assistant, to work in North Dakota. The application deadline is May 08, 2022 and a total of 10 candidates will be received.

In addition, the monthly salary is between 6,000,000 and 8,000,000 million Colombian pesos.

The functions vary between supporting procedures such as respiratory therapy, application of compresses and suture removal, or admitting people to the service according to health regulations, but to find the entire list of activities you can enter this link.

On the other hand also Staff is requested for the Body Embalmer position. This work would be carried out in Nashville – Davidson and those interested may apply until May 8. The salary is between 6,000,000 and 8,000,000 million pesos.

The job profile requires people to carry out functions such as placing and installing parts and sub-assemblies such as engines, transmissions, dashboards, doors or instruments, using hand tools, mechanics and other aids such as lifting cranes, also operate automated assembly equipment, such as robotics and stationary automation equipment.

However, to learn more about the functions in detail, those interested can access this link. The program will accept 50 candidates, for a total of 60 vacancies abroad by Sena.

