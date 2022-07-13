Senate approves in first reading Bill of Extinction of Domain

Santo Domingo, DR.

After many twists and turns, the senators approved in first reading the project of Domain Forfeiture Law, which will be read when the legislators know it in the first reading.

During this Tuesday’s session, the legislators of the Upper House decided to give the first approval that the project needs with 24 in favor of the 27 senators present, before passing to the Chamber of Deputies.

The spokesman for the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) Yván Lorenzo, criticized that the piece was removed typification for tax evasion after, supposedly, it was agreed in the commission and cataloged this action “extortion”.

According to Lorenzo, the legislators of the faction of the ruling Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), removed tax avoidance from the project in order to avoid accusations for it.

“They want to make it badly done to build a false narrative that it was they who did it”, criticized Lorenzo and indicated that if it were approved as an ordinary law, the Constitutional Court would not accept it.

After Lorenzo’s criticism, the president of the Senate, Eduardo Estrella, submitted the dissenting report, authored by Lorenzo, which was rejected and with the same intended to change the name of the project to be treated as an organic law.

Following act, the report of the bicameral commission was voted, which was approved with a vote of 19 against 8.

Likewise, the senator of the province of Pedernales, Dionis Sánchez, requested that the piece be returned to the bicameral commission so that public hearings are held and it is known by the citizenry.

This request was rejected by the legislative majority headed by the Modern Revolutionary Party.

The project, which was debated in a bicameral commission that, in turn, was pressured by the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, has as its central objective regular the domain forfeiture process of illicit assets and establish the procedure that allows to make said institute effective.

In essence, the action of “extinction of domain” consists of the judicial declaration of the extinction of the right of ownership, control, disposition or possession on goods that have been acquired through the fruit of illicit activities or contrary to the law.

Among the illicit acts susceptible to the extinction of domain appear the traffic illegal drugs, controlled substances, humans, people, organs and weapons; offenses related to terrorism; child pornography, kidnapping, extortion, currency counterfeiting, among others.

With respect to the time of validity, article 10 on the prescription, establishes that the action of domain extinction will have a prescription of 20 years.

The legislative piece also establishes what will be the powers and actions of the Public Ministry with respect to a situation in which a domain forfeiture trial can be applied.

Destination and distribution of goods

One aspect that limits the bill is the reference to the destination of the illicit assets seized after achieving a final judgment on the domain forfeiture trial.

In this sense, it establishes that resolved those related to preferential rights, discounting the administrative expenses or the balance of debts, as well as incinerated or destroyed those assets harmful to society, the remainder will be distributed in favor of the Dominican State “in accordance with the law governing the administration and disposal of assets seized and abandoned in criminal proceedings and in trials of extinction of domain”.

However, said law has not yet been approved and therefore provides that the assets remain unavailable. under the control and responsibility of the Ministry of Finance.