Senate converts Domain Forfeiture bill into law

After several discussions, disagreements, debates, positions for and against, the Senate of the Republic converted the Domain Extinction project into an Organic Law.

During the last session of the Senate of the current legislature, the legislators of the Upper House were all in favor and voted unanimously for the project.

The spokesman for the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Yván Lorenzo, said he was “satisfied” with the progress made, the consensus achieved, announced his favorable vote, but reiterated that the project should be treated as an organic law.

Similarly, the spokesman for the People’s Force, Dionis Sánchez, who had asked for more time to study the modifications, confirmed his favorable vote, reiterated that it is an organic law and said that, in case of wanting to make any modifications, the law provides one year, before its entry into force, for any arrangement.

In the case of the senator of the ruling Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), Faride Raful, highlighted the consensus achieved with the opposition blocs after reaching an agreement that benefits the country, leaving behind strong and difficult discussions.

Within the PRM, only the senator from Puerto Plata, Ginnette Bournigal, made a criticism of the “image” left by Congress in terms of handling the preparation of the law, considering that there was no communication between the two legislative chambers and their vote was “critical” but in favor of the fact that there is a law.

The day before, the senators had requested 24 hours to read and learn more about the modifications made by the Chamber of Deputies.

Although the deputies made more than 36 modifications to the project, the senators accepted each one of them, did not oppose it and unanimously approved it with 29 favorable votes.

Modifications

Among the modifications endorsed by the senators and made by the deputies, is the elimination of “retrospectiveness”, which was one of the main criticisms made by legislators and jurists who alleged it was unconstitutional.

The concept of “extinction of ownership” was also arranged and defined in a more exact way and this term was placed where in any part of the project it said “extinction of property rights”.

Another relevant aspect was the modification in the article that made mention of “good faith” and the elimination of another one where elements that sought to evaluate it were established.

In addition to this, it will be the Public Ministry who must prove the existence of acts contrary to good faith to proceed with the domain forfeiture trial.

Likewise, article 82 was eliminated, which indicated: “Both the affected party and any third party may benefit from an additional three percent (3%) of the value of the assets subject to the domain forfeiture action.”

While with regard to the distribution of assets extinguished after an irrevocable sentence, these will be awarded to the Dominican State through the Ministry of Finance.

Spelling, wording, addition of recitals, hearings, among other aspects that the senators must approve in a single reading, in order to convert it into law, were also made in the project.