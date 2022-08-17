Senate of Puerto Rico pronounces itself before proposed initiatives to prevent the escape of doctors

The legislators proposed new measures that would support the 15 proposals previously presented by the College of Surgeons.

Honorable Senators of Puerto Rico together with the directors of the College of Medical Surgeons of Puerto Rico. Photo: press conference held at the headquarters of the College of Physicians.

In the face of the flight crisis doctors Y healthcare professionals of Puerto Rican territory, disseminated and alerted by the College of Surgeonsheaded by Dr. Carlos Díaz, current president, today the institution presented in the appearance of legislators from Puerto Ricospecifically from the Finance Commission, Federal Affairs and Fiscal Oversight Board, the proposals to solve this problem that is affecting patient care services and their function doctors and specialists.

The proposals They consist of 15 points so that the legislators of Senate, Chamber and the executive have a work plan and can resolve the situation in the medium and long term. In addition to this, they presented a series of measures based on the alternatives proposed.

“Since 2012, a decade, the number of doctors decreased, from 18,000 to 9,000 doctors currently,” said Dr. Carlos Diaz. “The Health cannot be overcome by any material interest, much less economic interest,” he added.

Senator Juan Zaragoza, who chairs the Treasury, Federal Affairs and Fiscal Supervision Board Commission, affirmed that he is working together with the other legislators on initiatives such as measures and procedures that provide solutions to the demands of the College of doctors of Puerto Rico. “We have a problem, when we deliver the Health System insurance companies,” he said.

At the headquarters of College of Surgeons of Puerto Rico Senator Joanne Rodríguez Veve, Senator Rafael Bernabe Riefkohl, Senator Elizabeth Rosa Vélez and Senator Juan Zaragoza were present.

The new measures established within the agenda are:

Investigative resolution on the diligence of the Government in the implementation of laws to deal with the leaks of doctors and the control of insurance companies.

Expedited procedure for incentives for young people doctors as entrepreneurs.

Resolution to address the lack of budget for the staff of the Medical Center, Medical Sciences and their accreditation.

Umbrella Trust for the benefit of medical students of Puerto Rico which will include:

Scholarship trust: legislative incentives, coverage of study expenses, internships, maintenance, housing, food and any other expense.

Trust to increase residency places for specialists and sub-specialists: through the Centers doctors Regional Academics and the College of Surgeons of Puerto Rico.

On student trusts, provided they stay in Puerto Ricothe legislator Zaragoza indicated that “to the extent that we support that recently graduated doctor and help him start up so that he can establish his office with that tax benefit, to the extent that it is established in Puerto Ricowe can reduce the probability that they will leave.”

“To this scenario we must add that Puerto Rico currently there is a rate of 5 doctors per 2,000 people and it is one of the lowest rates of all jurisdictions in the United States,” reported Senator Joanne Rodríguez Veve, who in turn indicated that the problem of Health System of Puerto Rico It is complex and although the measures do not solve all situations, they are efforts that are beginning to be addressed, such as the leak of doctorsa nerve issue for the Island.

15 proposals presented by the College of Surgeons of Puerto Ricoat the beginning of August were:

Granting a medical license by the Board of Licensing and Medical Disciplines, as soon as the professional graduates and complies with the three parts of the revalidation or USMLE, facilitating and speeding up the process with minimal documents. Give automatic provider number of the private plans, Advantege and Vital, in the first 30 days of finishing the studies and having the medical license. Standardize and minimize the documents required by insurers in this process. No payment of personal or corporate contributions for the first three years. No payment of patents for 3 years Medical malpractice insurance coverage free of charge by SIMED for the first three years Provide at a special and significant cost a family medical plan by insurers for the first 3 years. Eliminate mandatory courses required by the Medical Disciplines and Licensing Board. leave to the discretion of the doctors the 60 continuing education credits toward license recertification every 3 years Non-payment of tuition at the College of doctors for 3 years. Match the fees for all plan services and procedures doctors private at the Medicare rate. Establish payment for a maximum of 15 days for services rendered and billed to insurers and double payment if payment is not made within 30 days. Above 30 days, an additional 25% fine is added. Help in the payment of loans to medical students. Increase in places in residency programs through the creation of a trust that would receive funds from the public and private sectors of the Health. These funds would come from insurers, pharmaceuticals, equipment companies doctorsvoluntarily or by decree of law. It could be considered to establish a trust under the Law of the Centers doctors Academics that include a medical school for each center. Creation of a Training Center in the CMCPR where all the documents of the doctors are saved and protected to send them to the institutions that require them. This would be of help and support to the functions of the Board of Licensing and Medical Disciplines to provide a better service to the doctors. Give the CMCPR the function of certifying the Continuing Education that today is done by the Board of Licensing and Medical Disciplines, and ensure that the doctors meet the 60 required credits. This certification will be sent to the Licensing Board, which will grant the renewal of the license that is currently a problem. Grant a tax incentive to all doctors of at least 10% with certain obligations and responsibilities for services rendered.

See the full press conference here.