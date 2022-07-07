Senate postponed knowledge of the Domain Forfeiture bill

Santo Domingo, DR.

After the senator and president of the bicameral commission in charge of studying the Forfeiture of Domain bill, Pedro Catrain Bonilla concluded the reading of the favorable report of that piece of legislation, requested that their knowledge be scheduled for the next session.

Despite the decision to postpone the meeting until the next meeting, no senator opposed the request.

During the session, the spokesman for the Dominican Liberation Party in the Senate, Yván Lorenzo presented a dissenting reportwhich contains a modification to the piece, which establishes that the law be treated as “organic”.

“We present this dissenting report, regarding the title and we propose that the title of the law be the following: ‘Organic Law of domain extinction for the civil confiscation of illicit assets,'” he said.

The legislator justified his decision, in which the law affects “in a transversal way” the right to property, framed in the Constitution within the catalog of fundamental rights.

“The domain forfeiture trial is a property right trial that has as a consequence one of the most shocking effects in the lives of citizens: the loss of property,” argued the senator.

Both the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader as the president of the Senate, Eduardo Estrella, They assured that this piece will be approved this week.

The Abinader’s statements occurred during the celebration of the 246th anniversary of the independence of the United States, held last Thursday, where he stated that in the “next few weeks” the Law of Extinction of Domain should be approved in the National Congress.

While star assured, at the end of June, that this week the piece would be approved.

“In the next week we are going to have a Domain Forfeiture Law, the country is waiting for that, everyone in this country wants transparency, society demands that corruption be combated, that drug trafficking be combated, that money laundering be combated and clear signals must be given, with clear laws, that make it easier for the independent Public Ministry, for justice to act,” said Estrella.