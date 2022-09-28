Senator Cabal unleashed her fury on the networks against Estaban Santos, son of former President Santos

A fight broke out on social networks, starring Senator María Fernanda Cabal and the son of former President Santos, Esteban Santos. The trigger for the discussion was the march held on Monday, September 26 by the opposition to the Petro government; However, after the young man’s opinions, the congresswoman unleashed her fury through the trills.

It all started with the comment of Esteban Santos, who took advantage of his social networks to criticize people who, for different reasons, had been against the right to social protest on past occasions.

“Those who spoke out against the marches a few months ago are marching today, and vice versa. Moral: respect the right to protest of others. You don’t know when you’re going to have to use it.”expressed the son of former president Juan Manuel Santos.

However, the comment was taken by the senator as a personal affront, and in the middle of her messages she made it clear that she did not agree with her opinion, stating that she wanted to see the young Santos in a “CAI on fire”, and taking advantage of to point to the “heirs of the revolutionary elite”, that is, to all those children of politicians who are not of their position and political ideology.

“How I would like to see this little guy inside a CAI on fire. The heirs of the revolutionary elite that ruined the country by rewarding criminals while fattening their accounts abroad are pathetic.” was the strong and forceful message of Senator Cabal, severely criticizing Santos’s son, and those who do not agree with the September 26 march.

How I would like to see this cachaquito inside a CAI on fire. The heirs of the revolutionary elite that ruined the country by rewarding criminals while fattening their accounts abroad are pathetic. https://t.co/OciN7wKPhK – María Fernanda Cabal (@MariaFdaCabal) September 27, 2022

In her message, the senator made reference to the burning of CAI that has frequently accompanied different social mobilizations throughout the national territory, although this type of criminal action is accompanied by vandalism at a time when the massive protests have already ended, so they tend to be sanctioned by law.

Meanwhile, the discussion between Senator Cabal and young Santos did not end there, since Esteban did not remain silent after the congresswoman’s wishes and sent her a message inviting her to put aside the hatred she carried in her inside.

“I send you a hug, senator. Hopefully she can overcome that hatred that leads her to wish harm on another person, ”said the young Santos.

It is noteworthy that, during the day of September 26, several opposition personalities were present along with the protesters, such as Senator Paloma Valencia, Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay and former presidential candidate Enrique Gómez.

However, one of the political personalities who was missed on the street was Senator María Fernanda Cabal, who has been a staunch opponent of the current government. However, she did join the demonstration through her Twitter account.

In interview with Vicky in WEEK, Senator Cabal revealed why she did not march against the government of President Gustavo Petro. “I couldn’t go out to marches due to a health problem, I have a sciatica problem for three days. I was almost without walking”, revealed the congresswoman.

Curiously, María Fernanda Cabal said that Senator Paloma Valencia also had a similar problem, although she did manage to take to the streets to join the protesters’ march. “We both have the same pain between the buttock and the hip, but what an awful pain. This morning we were laughing and we said that they were doing witchcraft to us”.

The senator stressed that she has always been a person in good health, so she was struck by the fact that she had never felt pain similar to the one that has been overwhelming her for a few days.