Senator dem ditches Biden. “I will not vote for his welfare”

An unexpected slap for Joe Biden. West Virginia Senator, Democrat Joe Manchin, has announced that he will not support the “Build Back Better,” the White House’s massive plan for social equity and the environment. Manchin motivates his turnaround with fears of inflation. Manchin’s vote is key in the Senate, where Democrats have a slim majority. In fact, without the vote of the dissident Democrat in the Senate, the law could have 49 votes in favor against 50 for the Republicans. This is why the senator felt he had to justify himself: “I can’t vote for these rules, I just can’t”, he explained in an interview with Fox TV, adding that he had “tried everything humanly possible to find a compromise”.

Manchin’s decision threatens to undermine one of the most important items on the agenda of Biden and the Democrats, worth approximately $ 1,700 billion. It includes a review of the health system, immigration and measures to combat climate change. That’s why the White House didn’t take it, to say the least. «On Tuesday the senator came to the White House – recalls Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki – to sign a declaration on the plan that had the same dimensions and the same objectives as the president wanted. We felt that there was a compromise that would please everyone. If his statements to Fox indicate the end of those efforts, it is a sudden and inexplicable reverse and a betrayal of his commitments with the presidency and with the House and Senate.

However, the president does not seem to want to give up in a game considered fundamental because it could represent the greatest challenge of the Biden administration. “We will continue to put pressure on Manchin to review his decision and keep his word – continues Psaki -. We will not stop fighting for Americans and fighting climate change. These are battles too important to give up. We will find a way to go forward next year ».