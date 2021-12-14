Senator No vax who has the journalists of Tg1 kidnapped in Romania – The video

An interview with the Romanian senator Diana Iovanovici Șoșoacă cost the correspondent of Tg1 Lucia Goracci and her crew an eight-hour imprisonment. Everything was told in a report broadcast in the main edition of the Mamma Rai news program. After a few questions about the management of the pandemic in one of the countries with the most infections in Europe, the senator closed the Tg1 troupe together with cameraman Miki Stojicic inside her office and called the police.

“We had agreed on the interview not to do a thing to Giletti – said Lucia Goracci to the Press – but when we pressed her she started accusing us of being a state TV, of supporting the government. But I am with God and religion, he told us. Then he showed us the door to invite us out, instead he locked us in. In the room there was also her husband and another person. And at a certain point a fourth person came and opened the door. I took the opportunity to escape and get out. On the street I ran into a police patrol called by the senator. I explained the situation and asked to go and free the colleagues who were still closed. When we returned to the office there was an argument and the senator’s husband hit me in the shoulder and in the arm until the police stopped him “

Once they arrived at the police station to file a complaint, the journalist realized that in the report they asked her to sign she was considered to have been arrested. And in the meantime, the crew has been accused of having drugs and weapons with them. “I contested every accusation but the discussion went on from 5 pm until midnight and a half, over seven hours in which we were in fact under arrest and in a situation of continuous intimidation and reversal of reality we were accused of theft and of be a fake crew. Everything was resolved with the intervention of the consul Gabriela Navatta who conducted a mediation and allowed us to leave », concludes the correspondent.

