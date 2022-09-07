Senator sues the Ministry of Energy and Mines for not submitting requested documents

The senator of the La Romana province, Iván Silva, filed a lawsuit against the Ministry of Energy and Minesgiven the refusal of this entity to deliver the contracts and concessions for the exploitation of gold that have been granted to different companies in the country.

The legislator appeared this Tuesday morning in the Superior Administrative Court (TSA) where he filed the lawsuit and He demanded the delivery of the documents.

Silva’s request comes as a result of his role as chairman of the senate special committee for the control and sustainable exploitation of lithium and other metals, a position through which he argued the request for information.

“I, as a senator of the Republic and as president of the commission for the control and sustainable exploitation of lithium and other metals, I am requesting information on more than 300 companies that exploit gold in our country and do not want to give me the contracts or concessions of those companies,” said the congressman.

The legislator sent a communication addressed to the Minister of Energy and Mines, Antonio Almonte, in which formally requested the list of mining companies that are extracting gold within the national territory, as well as a copy of the respective contracts and concessions, however, the information was not granted.

Silva also notes in the communication that he previously received from the General Directorate of Internal Taxes (DGII) a list of the mining companies that are registered at that address.