Senator Ted Cruz declares purchase of Bitcoin

The Texas Senator, Ted Cruz said the purchase of Bitcoin for a value of $ 50,000, during the last BTC bear market. The transaction took place while Bitcoin, in fact, was worth $ 36,000.

Ted Cruz, the purchase of Bitcoin in the bear market phase

According to reportedthe Texas Senator, Ted Cruz personally bought bitcoin for an inclusive value between $ 15,001 and $ 50,000, exactly on January 25th. Specifically, the date appears to be in full of the bear market trend of the BTC price.

In fact, at the date of the transaction, the price of bitcoin was around $ 37,000. About that, Cruz would have declared:

“Cryptocurrencies and bitcoin mining provide huge opportunities. They are creating a great deal of wealth. They are creating a hedge for people against inflation, inflation is a growing concern across the country. They are creating entrepreneurs in all 50 states. .[..] I am also particularly proud that my home state of Texas is becoming an oasis for the blockchain community, for bitcoin miners, for innovators and entrepreneurs in the crypto world. “

Cruz joins US politicians who publicly claim to be gods Bitcoiner.

US politicians who own Bitcoin

The news of Ted Cruz and his purchase of Bitcoin (BTC), especially during the bear market, is just further confirmation that many US politicians publicly claim to own the crypto queen.

Ted Cruz has always been very proud of the crypto and mining sector. Last November, regarding Biden’s Infrastructure Bill, Cruz would have prepared a bill to repeal some provisions on cryptocurrencies.

About that, Anthony Pompliano commented on Twitter:

Ted Cruz has disclosed that he recently purchased #bitcoin He is the latest politician to acquire digital sound money, but he won’t be the last. – Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) February 5, 2022

And in fact, Cruz joins famous names in US politics such as the pro-bitcoin senator from Wyoming, Cynthia Lummis. Not only that, too Pat Toomey from Pennsylvania he also said to have exposure to cryptocurrencies in its wallet thanks to Grayscale.

Bitcoin and the current price trend

Looking at the graph of the BTC priceat the time of writing, the crypto queen scores a + 12% in the last weekworth $ 43,400.

Certainly, in the last month, BTC price fluctuated on the price resistance of $ 41,600, with a downturn that began on January 20 and “perhaps” ended on February 5. Around that time, BTC came to touch his minimum of $ 33,400.