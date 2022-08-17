Senator wishes to eliminate “the loot that the consuls of the government of change have”

The senator of Elías Piña, Yvan Lorenzohopes that legislators can approve “a piece of legislation that seeks to remove the loot what do they have consuls of the government of change”.

“I am hopeful that my colleagues will help us to pass a piece of legislation that seeks to remove the loot that the consuls of the government of change have and that in the diaspora both in the United States and in Europe they will be given back something that are the high fees they pay for consular services”, he said during his speech at the swearing-in of the Senate management firm for the second legislature.

The also spokesman for the block of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), also indicated that he hopes that they will approve the Penal Code “with the respect of the Dominican woman”.

On the other hand, Lorenzo pointed out that for him it is unfortunate to see that currently, within the Senate of the Republic, there are abuses “due to the intolerance of those who lead and the majority benches.”

“I hope that God enlightens the minds of those who are going to be directing us so that they understand that they no longer need to please and demonstrate to such President of the Republic and the party, that I think everyone has done it. Democracy prevails, respect between each and every one of us”, concluded the legislator.

This August 16 begins the second ordinary legislature of 2022 for the Senate of the Republic, with Eduardo Estrella as President of the Upper House.

Estrella, who is a senator from Santiago province, will remain in office until at least 2023 after the “unanimous decision” of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM).

Consulate Collections

In accordance with an investigation published last April by Listín Diariobetween 2015 and 2020 the five Dominican consulates in Haiti (Port-au-Prince, Juana Méndez, Anse-A-Pitre, Belladere and Cap Haitien) collected at least 79.5 million dollars. However, only 11.6 million dollars (20%) were notified to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex).

The Organic Law of the Mirex, 142-17, indicates that the salary of those who assume a consular position depends on the cost of living in each territory, as well as the type of functions and their family burden.

So far and for years, Dominican consuls manage different incomes: the base land, a “consular endowment” given by the Foreign Ministry to manage the consulate and the money that enters the consulates through payments for consular services.