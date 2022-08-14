Senators accept PRM decision but do not celebrate Estrella’s choice

Senators of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) who aspired to the presidential position of the Senate of the Republic, said yesterday that, although they abide by the PRM’s decision, they do not celebrate the choice of Eduardo Estrella, current president, to continue leading the chamber.

Senator Ginette Bournigal de Jiménez affirmed that she accepts the decision of the Executive Committee of her party that has ratified the permanence of Senator Estrella as president of the Senate.

“I am not going to celebrate or play tambourines, but I abide by the decision of the Executive Committee of my party, the support of democracy is based on the strengthening of parties, beyond political agreements,” he said.

Bournigal de Jiménez said that he is not going to repeat old practices of Dominican politics or create noise, while indicating that he would have liked to be considered for that position, but that he respects what was decided by the Executive Committee.

Prior to the decision of the PRM body, it had transpired that at least 13 of the 18 senators of that organization favored the choice of one of them instead of Estrella, a senator from Santiago for his Dominicans for Change party.

The Executive Committee of the PRM decided to ratify Estrella as head of the chamber and Alfredo Pacheco as president of the Chamber of Deputies, who had no other to contend with his aspirations to continue leading it.

Bournigal, who has been a senator in two periods 1998-2002 and 2020-2024, was also a deputy in the 2016-2020 period, and governor of Puerto Plata from 2002 to 2004; In addition to her extensive legislative experience, she is a person recognized for her career and honesty in the functions she has performed.

Disagreement

Despite the fact that the PRM announced its decision to keep Senator Estrella as president of the Upper House, pro-government and opposition legislators were not entirely in favor.

Particularly one of those who aspired to occupy that position, the official senator Ricardo de los Santos, said yesterday that he respects the decision made by his political organization, although he does not agree.

“When we enter the ranks of the party we accept the statutes and the statutes must be fulfilled. The Executive Directorate made use of these statutes and decided on the presidency of the Senate. We did not agree with the decision, but we accepted”, said De los Santos.

The representative of the Sánchez Ramírez province said that beyond this decision of the PRM, he will maintain his aspiration for next year, in order to occupy the presidency of the Senate.

Opposition.

The spokespersons for the Dominican Liberation Party and the People’s Force indicated that they will meet first to make a decision on August 16.

Dionis Sánchez, spokesman for the FP, said that they were waiting for the majority party to announce its decision so that they could decide on the election.