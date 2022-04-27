Senators Point Out Inconsistencies in Testimony of Premature Births in Anti-Abortion Bill Hearings

Faced with the demand to discuss in depth the Senate Bill 693the first public hearing began today, Tuesday, with the participation of three testimonies of premature births in the third trimester, which were questioned by the majority of the legislators who participated in the hearing for understanding that they are not equivalent to the measure under discussion.

The senators argued that the testimonies are not related to Project 693 because they correspond to premature births at 22 and 27 weeks of gestation by decision of the mothers. In Puerto Rico, there is no legislation to prohibit a person from deciding to continue a high-risk pregnancy, so this measure would not affect them.

“I admire all the stories and I understand that they have been cited with the gesture of admiring, but I do not see the relationship of the story with Project 693”, said the legislator of the New Progressive Party (PNP) Nitza Moran Trinidad from the Leopoldo Figueroa room, in the Capitol.

The measure, co-authored by Senator Joanne Rodriguez Veve and the president of Senate, Jose Luis Dalmau Santiagoamong others, intends to prohibit the termination of pregnancies after 22 weeks of gestation despite the fact that these cases correspond to less than 1% of safe abortions performed in Puerto Rico.

Senate Bill 693 was approved on March 29 by the Life and Family Affairs Committee, chaired by Rodríguez Veve. However, after strong criticism of the legislative process and opposition claims, Dalmau Santiago announced the holding of public hearings through statements issued in consensus with Rodríguez Veve and the PNP spokesman in the Upper House, Thomas Rivera Schatz.

“The president of the commission has brought testimonies, but they are not related to what the 693 project is. They are women who have experienced premature pregnancies and each one has expressed their particular situation. (…) We legislators have to be consistent and bias ourselves and, really, see the consequences of a project like this, but we cannot hold public hearings and create a wrong perception”, Morán Trinidad pointed out as he left the hearing.

Dalmau Santiago did not appear at the public hearing, although he has been criticized in his party for not being open to discussing the measure that would restrict abortion on the island. Even three weeks ago he described as “murder” that a person ends a pregnancy at 22 weeks of gestation.

“There are people who understand that the decision of whether or not that unborn child should live inside the womb rests with the woman. And, precisely, the so-called right to decide is not an absolute right”, stressed the president of the commission, insisting that her project seeks to preserve life.

The first to depose was Lymari Ocasio Perez, mother of a nine-year-old girl who was born prematurely at 27 weeks gestation at Ashford Hospital in San Juan. Rodríguez Veve requested the girl’s presence on her stand to her left during the first part of the hearing. In addition, during the presentations photos of fetuses were shown.

“As a mother, a legislator and as a woman, it seemed to me that they were trying to allude to a feeling of sorrow and when one talks about children that feeling rises and each one exposes their life in the best way they want, but using underage children to It seems to me that promoting a particular project is not the most professional thing that we could be contemplating in the Senate of Puerto Rico,” Morán Trinidad denounced.

the senator Migdalia Gonzalez Arroyo, who co-chaired the hearing as president of the Women’s Affairs Commission, questioned the relationship between the birth of her daughter at 27 weeks and the measure under discussion. She pointed out that her case is not equivalent to the cases of pregnancy terminations at 22 weeks, which Project 693 tries to prohibit.

“According to the project and the purpose, my testimony is to explain that there is viability. We don’t have to let that human being die. The lives of both can be preserved and the child can be handed over to the State,” said Ocasio Pérez.

“I don’t really understand your testimony or the analogy”answered González Arroyo.

The People’s Senator Ramon Ruiz Nieves used her space to inquire with Ocasio Pérez if she was forced or incited to have an abortion by medical personnel. “She never did,” her mother replied.

Her case was not a forced pregnancy. Ocasio Pérez acknowledged that he had a medical plan and that all complications were covered. In addition, the father Luis Scharon Cruzsaid he does not know how many abortions are performed in Puerto Rico.

“I am very happy that she was able to end her pregnancy in an informed way and to have the privilege of having a medical plan and being able to have her daughter. But, repeating what my colleagues have said, their testimony has nothing to do with the project we are looking at”, said the senator of Citizen Victory Movement (CVM), Ana Irma Rivera Lassen.

The second testimony corresponds to Cathy Sue Lamb, who gave birth at 22 weeks of gestation in a hospital in Kansas, in the United States, of a minor with congenital conditions. According to her presentation, she traveled from Kansas to Missouri, where they have a “super tiny babies” unit. Cordero acknowledged that “I have never been in a neonatal unit in Puerto Rico.”

“What do we do with these girls who start a pattern of rape by their parents, grandparents… and are condemned to live that? What do we do with those girls? Those are the children who are abused by their own parents.”, questioned, for her part, the popular senator Elizabeth Rosa Velezwho had already advanced, through social networks, that he will vote against the measure.

Salud will not show up today

Secretary of Health, Carlos Melladodid not appear at the hearing because he is unwell.

“We understand that your appearance is important. (…) When they notify us of the date, we will let the commissions and the general public know,” explained Rodríguez Veve.

However, according to his explanatory brief, Health showed its opposition to the measure after consulting the staff of the Help Center for Rape Victims (CAVV), as well as the Licensing and Medical Discipline Board.

“It is pertinent to highlight in relation to medical criteria and best medical practices that both abortion and the medical profession are matters already regulated in Puerto Rico. In fact, most abortions in Puerto Rico are performed up to 14 weeks”, argued the Secretary of Health in his presentation.

In the second part of the hearings, the legislators and co-authors of the measure Keren Riquelme, Rubén Soto and Wanda Soto Tolentino and Rivera Schatz joined. Also, New Progressive Senator Migdalia Padilla.

The third person to testify was Claribel Maldonadoa woman who had two pregnancy losses from 1997 to 1998. Maldonado explained that she does not know the cause of death of her daughter, who was born at 22 weeks. “I never asked for the file, but I understand that it was reported as stillborn”responded to questions about the minor’s death certificate.

However, throughout his presentation he stressed that the creature was alive for 45 minutes. “He abused his judgment or his judgment was very fragile. I was alone living a movie. (…) The obstetrician decided not to give my daughter an alternative life even though there were options to try. I do not know the protocol today, ”Maldonado alleged, insisting that the doctor in charge of her second premature pregnancy did not provide her with all the alternatives.

In addition, the deponent said that she did not want to sue the doctor because “that was not going to give me back my daughter.” “Apparently, there are some doctors who do have a strong tendency to preserve life and others make a minimal effort,” Maldonado stressed.

“Far from sounding insensitive, Senator Rodríguez Veve mentions that all the testimonies today, yours in this case, what they do is show the viability of the fetus at 22 weeks. I differ a lot from that perspective, because her case shows that babies at 22 weeks are not compatible with life”, pointed out the president of the Committee on Women’s Affairs, who co-chairs the hearings of this project in the second instance.

In contrast, Rodríguez Veve insisted that “the testimonies show that as of week 22 the viability is clear.”

The last to depose were Edgardo Aubrey, who identified himself as the pastor of the House of Prayer and Restoration, and his daughter Edna Aubray. When asked by Senator González Arroyo about whether cases of unsafe abortions, such as the use of hooks, would skyrocket, Aubray acknowledged that “it could be a possibility.”

“Until now, no real testimony has been presented from a woman who, in certain circumstances, wanted to have an abortion. These are situations completely unrelated to what the project stipulates. Now, what Senator Rodríguez Veve is doing is minimizing what has happened today by saying that what they have wanted to project is the viability of the baby”, insisted Morán Trinidad, who did not specify whether he would vote against or in favor of the measure.

Rivera Schatz indicated that the Secretaries of Justice and Health must appear at the hearings called for this Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30. “I think they should be warned that they have to appear. If they do not come voluntarily, all the tools that are deemed necessary will be sought for them to present themselves,” said Rivera Schatz.