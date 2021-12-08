Send a bank transfer abroad as if it were a Whatsapp. The Nexus experiment

Imagine having to send a friend in Thailand a sum of money from your bank account. An operation that could take days. Your transfer, originating from Italy, will have to go through a network of ‘correspondent banks’, bilaterally connected to each other. Taking days, if not weeks. Your Italian bank, in fact, is not directly connected to that of your friend in Bangkok. Each institution involved will take its time. And it will impose its own costs. Beyond the fees, the exchange rate is also at stake. Considering that the amount sent will have to go through a series of stages, the changes applied are substantially unpredictable. All in all, the costs go up dramatically and unexpectedly.

In short: making an international bank transfer today is a big problem. Both for citizens and for companies operating abroad. The solutions that international finance is adopting, also thanks to FinTech, are many. Among these is Nexus. An experiment that intends to build an international standard – a sort of banking lingua franca – thanks to which member banks will be able to send money in real time to foreign institutions with the same ease with which a message is sent on Whatsapp. Thanks to the participation of the Bank of Italy, the project also speaks Italian.

Riyadh. April 2020. G20 finance ministers streamed to the Arab city. This year, Saudi Arabia is the rotating president of the summit of the world’s top twenty economies. A special year. Because the planet is in lockdown due to Covid. The economy and international trade have stalled. The advent of the most serious global crisis of the last ninety years is heralded. Solutions must be found, even in the long term, to prevent the world from finding itself unprepared again in the future for economic and social storms such as the one it is experiencing.

Among the priorities identified by the great of the Earth is the efficiency of cross-border and cross-currency payments. We have been in full globalization for decades, but sending a payment from a bank abroad is still not child’s play. The Saudi hosts suggest creating one Road map in the field. The plan, later adopted by the G20, provides for 19 activities, called Building Blocks. Among these, also the birth of Nexus, an initiative conceived by the Innovation Hub of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

Singapore. November 2021. The governor of the Bank of Italy, Ignazio Visco, participates in the FinTech Festival held in the city-state overlooking the Strait of Malacca. The most important event in the world dedicated to technological finance. The Italian central bank, announces Visco, will participate in the Nexus project by providing TIPS – Target Instant Payment Settlement. A platform, conceived in 2018 and managed by Via Nazionale on behalf of the Eurosystem, thanks to which member banks can send instant payments in real time, with maximum security. Also, and above all, transactions cross-currency.

What happens in practice? A person buys a product in a store. If the customer’s bank and the merchant’s bank join TIPS, instead of using cash or a credit card, you can pay by framing a QR Code. In a few moments – more or less ten seconds – the merchant will receive a notification of payment made. The operation will be available even if we are abroad and the local currency is different from ours.

Here, now TIPS will be available to Nexus. An experiment, started in October 2021, destined to last a year, in which the central banks of Malaysia, Singapore and Italy participate. The goal is to create a standard, a common language, through which instant payment systems – such as TIPS – which are still isolated today, because everyone works in their own country (Singapore and Malaysia) or in their own currency area (Eurozone). .

The logic of Nexus, on the other hand, is simple: European citizens and businesses that have accounts in banks participating in TIPS will be able to send money to Singaporean and Malaysian citizens and businesses. In seconds. A system that aspires to become an English language of international payments. We speak Italian between us. In Malaysia they speak Malay. If an Italian has to speak with a Malay, he will not use his mother tongue: English will be the privileged communication tool. Here, at the banking level it is as if each bank speaks the language of its own country. With a common standard, in this case Nexus, they can all speak English, and ‘communicate transfers’ in real time. A common cross-border language with which to make payments cross-border And cross-currency in the order of 60 seconds. Across the world.

They all have to gain from the liberalization of international payments. First of all the citizen mentioned above. The one who wants to send money to a friend in Thailand without having to wait days and pay unpredictable fees. Indeed, thanks to Nexus, it will be possible to decide the day on which to send the money by ‘playing’ on the exchange rate. If one day the euro-baht exchange rate is not favorable and I expect an improvement within a few hours, I can wait. A minute is enough to make the transfer and transform your amount into baht and vice versa.

The need to make global transactions much more efficient is also perceived overseas. The American Federal Reserve is in fact working on FedNow, a system dedicated to instant payments, which is scheduled to go live in 2023. The platform will allow money transfers of up to 25,000 dollars. A move that will facilitate transactions between citizens and small businesses, heavily criticized by some of the most important banks of the States, which have already activated Clearing House a real-time payment system, owned by giants such as Capital One, Wells Fargo, Jp Morgan, Bank of America and Citibank. FedNow, according to what is stated on the Fed’s website, will be a universal infrastructure, which will allow all banks, even the smallest ones, to allow transfers in real time.

If Nexus and FedNow were to go into operation as planned, an interesting situation would arise. Linking them would involve the two currencies – euro and dollar – most used in the planet’s currency corridors, creating a ‘critical mass’ that would attract many other countries and currency systems. A visionary perspective, but with many obstacles to its realization. First of all, the fight against money laundering, tax evasion and the financing of terrorism. Indeed, it is one thing to set up a system of instant payments between European countries, which share the same regulations. It is quite another story to allow instant payments between the Old Continent and countries where anti-money laundering legislation is too loose. Not to mention the tax havens.

Regulatory doubts aside, the road to a cross-currency payment system has now been taken. The rise of the stable-coin, cryptocurrencies linked to the value of traditional currencies – in jargon they are called fiat – as is the example of Diem. If Facebook / Meta will issue its own stable supported behind it by a basket of euro, dollar, pound, yen and guaranteeing their convertibility, would cause devastating consequences for the architecture of the monetary system conceived by the West at Bretton Woods, with all its financial stability, monetary policies and the exchange rate regime. Also because in the Meta galaxy – made up of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Whatsapp – approximately 3 billion users around the world gravitate. So what are central banks doing? They rely heavily on their own digital currencies, CBDCs, and on the development of payment systems cross-border And cross-currency instantaneous. The message they want to send is clear: “Our instruments, compared to private crypto are safer, because behind them there is the guarantee of a central bank. So, you can trust “. In other words: progress must be embraced, but also governed.