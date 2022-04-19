“Send special vehicles”. Here are the confidential emails of the agreement between Conte and the Russians

The excuse of Covid and humanitarian aid to carry out, as many hypothesize, activities of espionage: this could also have been the goal of Putin’s Russia when two years ago, in March 2020 and in the midst of the pandemic, special vehicles were sent in addition to 130 people. The discovery took place thanks to some emails where the Russians wrote to the Conte government that in addition to the special equipment to treat the sick, it was expected to be sent “ of special means for the disinfestation of structures and inhabited centers in the infected localities “. The mission from Moscow was ready, it had been forwarded to the Farnesina as it was. Indeed, the Russians wanted to come to us to” clean up “the public facilities with numerous sick people and the presence of Covid. A noble gesture if the intentions were only those were.

The content of the emails

In short, more than anti-Covid aid, the Russians had decidedly other ambitions. How we dealt with the Giornale.itdespite the statements of the then prime minister Giuseppe Contewhich reiterated the total health nature of the Russian intervention, the Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic (Copasir) is continuing with the investigations to the extent that it has also been heard Agostino Miozzo, at the time coordinator of the Scientific Technical Committee. Mail and documents nail Giuseppe Conte e Vladimir Putin, whose agreements were very different from the truth told. As reported by the Corriere della Sera, all the medical material sent from Moscow was absolutely insufficient for the type of work and situation that existed in Italy. And then an ultimatum that sounds sinister: “ We await answers to questions within three hours on diplomatic channels in Rome or Moscow “.

The agreement with Italy

Our country obviously answered yes, since then the first Russian military aircraft arrived. And then the very detailed program provided to Putin’s men “ to plan the flight and carry out humanitarian work, information is needed on the arrival airports and the locations where they will be sent specialists Russians “ . That the Russian contingent arrived in Italy for intelligence rather than health issues, is also evident from Conte’s agreements with Putin for an operation considered too fast to plan in such a short time. The Russian Federation would send, without interruption from March 22 to April 15, air bridges between Soci and Pratica di Mare specifying that “ airplanes carry medical personnel, protective equipment, medical equipment and means to fight the coronavirus “.

What the Russian mission was for

What was told was that the Russians would have supplied masks and fans, which are impossible to find in Italy. To all intents and purposes, therefore, a humanitarian mission according to the version provided by the Italian government. In reality, the agreement states that it was Italy that paid every expense for a total of more than three million euros. “ The embassy will be grateful to this ministry if it wants to obtain authorization from the competent Italian authorities for the overflight of the Italian territory and the stop at the Pratica di Mare airport. “, wrote Mosca, who demanded the refueling” free of charge for Russian aircraft at Italian airports for the return flight and exemption from air navigation taxes, parking fees and other airport services “, in addition to free room and board for the 130 of the Russian contingent. In short, it is clear that these humanitarian gestures, for rich Russia, have very little disinterestedness.

The “yellow” of Spallanzani

As we discussed in our Journal, we also remember the Spallanzani episode, which gave the Russians free access to numerous databases with sensitive data, causing two illustrious “victims” within the most important Infectious Diseases Center we have in Italy: immediately after the start of the protocol, Maria Capobianchi and Nicola Petrosillo have accelerated the times for early retirement. Just the two of them who, first, isolated Covid in Italy (Capobianchi) and treated the Chinese couple (Petrosillo). Why? Most likely for the dissent on the start of trials on the Russian vaccine Sputnik never taken into consideration by Ema (European Medicines Agency) and not even by our Aifa. From Spallanzani, “strangely”, yes.