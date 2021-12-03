Health Card System for thesending data and for the storage and transmission of daily payments through Telematic Recorder: the obligation for operators in the sector is postponed to January 1, 2023.

There Announcements it’s like a déjà vu: last year, one step away from the entry into force of the new procedures from 1 January the news of the extension to 2022. With an amendment inserted in the Tax Decree, approved on 2 December in the Senate, once again he gives himself an extra year.

Sending data from the Health Card System and daily payments via RT: the obligation passes to 2023

The text of Legislative Decree no. 146/2021 in the course of parliamentary work it is being enriched by a series of fiscal measures which had been the major absentees in the initial version.

Among extensions, confirmations and news, there is also space postponement of the obligation to use the Health Card System for sending data and for storing and transmitting the daily fees, through i Telematic Recorders.

It is therefore granted one more year to adapt to new rules, intervening on the text of thearticle 2, paragraph 6-quater, second sentence, of the legislative decree 5 August 2015, n. 127 with one simple change: words “January 1, 2022” are replaced by words “January 1, 2023”.

The same change, with the postponement from 2021 to 2022, arrived last year with the article 3 of Legislative Decree number 138 of 31 December 2020.

Sending data from the Health Card System and daily payments via RT: the extension arrives

L’article 2 of the legislative decree 5 August 2015, n. 127, on which the 2022 Fiscal Decree intervenes with an extension, establishes the method of telematic transmission of the fees.

Paragraph 6 quater provides specific indications for the subjects required to send data to the Health Card System, a necessary fulfillment for thepreparation of the pre-filled tax return.

This category of operators can choose to fulfill the obligation through the electronic storage and telematic transmission of data, relating to all daily fees, to the health card system.

It is therefore a possibility. But the rule provides for the switch to a single mandatory channel from 1 January 2022.

The electronic storage and transmission of the daily payments must take place exclusively by sending the Health Card to the Healthcare Card System via the Telematic Recorders, “Technological tools that guarantee the inalterability and security of data”, which in turn will have to be adapted to the envisaged procedure.

But according to the novelties included in the Tax Decree, pending final approval, healthcare professionals will have access to only one way to go from 1 January 2023.

Therefore, the schedule changes. But it doesn’t change the content of the standard, which specifies:

“The fiscal data transmitted to the health card system can only be used by public administrations for the application of the provisions on tax and customs matters, or in aggregate form for monitoring the overall public and private health expenditure”.

Please refer again to transition to the new rules and thesending of telematic payments in the health sector, it continues to follow the procedures currently in force for another 12 months.