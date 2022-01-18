sending of applications for employment from January 27th

As announced by the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies, with a press release, it was published in the Official Gazette no. 12 of 17 January 2022 the DPCM 21 December 2021 for the programming of flows 2021, which establishes the quotas of foreign workers who can enter Italy for self-employed and subordinate work reasons.

Non-EU citizens are admitted in Italy for subordinate work and self-employment reasons within a maximum overall quota of 69,700 units, of which 42,000 for seasonal work.

Entrance fees

For reasons of non-seasonal subordinate work in the sectors ofautotrasporto merci for third parties, ofbuilding And tourist-hotel:

– 17,000 workers non-seasonal subordinates citizens of Albania, Algeria, Bangladesh, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Korea (Republic of Korea), Ivory Coast, Egypt, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Philippines, Gambia, Ghana, Japan, Guatemala, India, Kosovo, Mali, Morocco, Mauritius, Moldova, Montenegro, Niger, Nigeria, Pakistan, Republic of North Macedonia, Senegal, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tunisia, Ukraine;

– 3,000 workers non-seasonal subordinates who are citizens of countries with which cooperation agreements on migration come into force during the year 2022.

Conversion of residence permits

Conversion into residence permits is also authorized for subordinate work from:

– 4,400 residence permits for seasonal work;

– 2,000 residence permits for study, Internship and / or professional training;

– 200 EU residence permits for long-term residents issued to third-country nationals by another EU member state.

– 370 residence permits for study, internship and / or professional training;

– 30 EU residence permits for long-term residents, issued to citizens of third countries by another EU Member State.

Presentation of questions

Applications can be submitted, electronically starting:

– from 9:00 on January 27, 2022 for hiring non-seasonal workers, for self-employed workers and for conversions.

– from 9:00 on February 1, 2022 for hiring seasonal workers.

The templates to be used for submitting the application are as follows:

– models A and B for workers of Italian origin residing in Venezuela;

– model VA conversion of residence permits for study, internship and / or professional training into a subordinate work permit;

– VB model conversion of residence permits for seasonal work into subordinate work;

– model Z conversion of residence permits for study, internship and / or professional training into self-employment;

– LS model conversions of EC residence permits for long-term residents issued by another EU Member State into a subordinate work permit;

– model LS1 conversion of EC long-term residence permits issued by another EU Member State into a domestic subordinate work permit;

– LS2 model conversions of EC long-term residence permits issued by another EU Member State into a self-employment permit;

– BPS model nominative request for a no impediment document reserved for the recruitment of workers who have participated in training and education programs in the countries of origin (pursuant to Article 23 of the TUI);

– model B2020 nominative request for authorization reserved for the recruitment of workers to be employed in the road transport, construction and hotel tourism sectors.

Entry procedure

The Sportello Unico, after having obtained the opinion of the Provincial Labor Inspectorate on the regularity of the employer he was born in work contract, sends the request to the Employment Center, which communicates to the employer, if present, the names of workers available to perform and the same tasks, registered in the job placement lists.

There request for authorization remains suspended until the employer communicates that he intends to confirm it for any appointed worker. Subsequently, the Sportello Unico acquires the opinion of the commissioner on the issue of the permit. If the entry of the foreign worker falls within the limits of the 2021 flow decree, the Prefecture calls the employer to issue the six-month authorization and, if requested by the latter, transmits the documentation to the consular offices.

The employer informs the foreign worker of the issue of the nulla osta, in order to allow him to request an entry visa from the competent diplomatic or consular representation. Once the Visa, the foreigner can come to Italy, and he must show up within 8 days from the entrance to the prefecture, where he receives the fiscal Code and signs the residence contract.

Seasonal work Permanent job Admitted flow 42,000 20,000 Presentation of instances February 1, 2022 January 27, 2022

