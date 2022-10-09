Sending packages to Cuba from the United States will be easier and faster after an agreement between companies from both countries

Sending packages to Cuba from the United States will now be much faster and easier for those who live on both sides of the Florida Straits. This after a contract was signed between two companies from both countries.

It is the Cuban state aerodrome and the american Maravana Cargo Inc. which rounded off a collaboration agreement just a few hours ago in Havana with the purpose of making it more efficient to send packages to Cuba from the United States.

The agreement benefits those Cubans residing in the United States interested in sending non-commercial merchandise to family and friends, and of course the latter in their capacity as beneficiaries.

The agreement is based on the logistics and transportation operations of twenty micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MIPYmes for its acronym) established throughout different parts of the island. It also occupies self-employed workers and state entities, according to the agency report Latin Press (PL).

The agreement was forged as part of the International Transport and Logistics Fair in Havana. Mayelin Gotera, general director of Aerovadero explained to PL that the contract allows them to expand the current list of potential clients interested in door-to-door package delivery services for family cargo from the United States. An activity that has registered a significant increase in recent years. In particular due to the aggravation of the economic and supply crisis that the island is suffering.

Lower rates for shipments from the United States to Cuba

The directive said that alternatives are currently being studied with the aim of reducing the rates of the shipping service from the United States to Cuba. Especially after the reduction of customs tariffs approved by the island.

He recognized that this would also be a great relief, due to the lack of essential products that have been seen in the country for months.

Although the agreement contemplates maritime transportation for those heavier loads or those that meet certain characteristics, the strong point will be air transportation, which is much more efficient and faster.

On the other hand, Alejandro Martínez, who heads Maravana Cargo Inc., an entity registered in Hialeahrecalled that, although it has only been created for 2 years, they have all the conditions and provisions to ensure that customers from the United States can send packages to Cuba with absolute security.

Usually, sending food, appliances, medicines and other essential goods to Cuba has been much more difficult from the United States.

In most cases, parcels took several months to arrive at Cuban ports. And then, several more weeks until the distribution entities take them to the homes of the beneficiaries.