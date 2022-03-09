Sending remittances to Cuba from the US: they explain how RevoluGROUP works

Cuban Directory continues with the coverage of the announcement by the Canadian company RevoluGROUP Canada INC, with a subsidiary in Miami, about sending remittances to Cuba.

After the state media on the island gave coverage to this information, and the Central Bank of Cuba (BCC) denied relations with this company, the vice president of RevoluGROUP in Miami, Emilio Morales, offered a press conference on Tuesday 8 of March.

At the conference, Morales explained the use of the application, its advantages, its characteristics and the benefits it will bring to Cubans, among other topics of interest related to this new way of sending remittances to Cuba.

Ideas expressed at the conference

RevoluGROUP is a company fintech designed for people who do not have cards or banks, but do have cell phones. The idea is to connect people who are not banked, hence the name Revolu (financial technological revolution).

It is a publicly traded company that facilitates the sending of humanitarian remittances to 116 countries and telephone top-ups to 140 countries.

It has a license to operate in 27 European countries, so it is possible to issue VISA and Mastercard cards that operate throughout the world. It also has a license to issue remittances from Canada and a third from the US.

It is based on the possibility of downloading the RevoluPAY application (from Google Play and the Apple Store) to have a RevoluPAY electronic wallet and a Visa card from Cuba.

How is this RevoluPAY wallet topped up to send remittances to Cuba?

Morales explained that there are several ways: from your credit and debit card; from your bank card or from another RevoluPAY wallet.

From the application it is possible to request the RevoluPAY debit card.

In the case of Cuba, he explained that users will receive instructions on “how they will receive the card.”

The ways to send remittances to Cuba through this company are:

From wallet to wallet (from RevoluPAY wallet to RevoluPAY wallet).

From RevoluSEND to the three Cuban banks, which are not sanctioned by the US.

At this point, regarding the recent note from the Central Bank of Cuba (BCC), Morales explained that “there does not have to be any commercial contract with the Cuban government for that.”

“Humanitarian remittances do not need a commercial contract, much less with the Cuban government. No government, out of the 116 countries we ship to, has ever required a contract for that,” he added.

SHIPPING RATES TO CUBA THROUGH REVOLUGROUP

cost of sending 100 euros = 7

cost of sending 200 euros =12

cost of sending 300 euros = 15

The company’s vice president assured that “successful transactions have already been carried out from the United States and that for the first time they arrive clean without passing through the hands of the military.”

Among the advantages of using a wallet or purse in Cuba, Morales refers to the possibility that they can “operate in euros, dollars, pounds sterling and Canadian dollars, as well as withdraw at ATMs affiliated with Visa and Mastercard.”

In this sense, he expressed that there is a part of the population that can only benefit through MLC cards, because they do not have cell phones.