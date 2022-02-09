Senegal award ceremony, here is Koulibaly’s speech: “Here is who I thank” [VIDEO]

Latest football Napoli – Award ceremony in Dakar for Senegal, here are the words in the speech of captain Kalidou Koulibaly: the video
Latest football Naples – Award ceremony at the Palazzo della Repubblica for the Senegal that a Dakar received the presidential award.
Koulibaly speech, here is the award ceremony in Senegal
He also took the floor Kalidou Koulibalycaptain of the Senegal triumphant in Africa Cup of Nations. This is his speech:
“We are champions of Africa! I thank Allah, who guided us in this victory. A victory that our people have been waiting for for a long time. Our country has always believed in us, has accompanied us day by day even in this adventure with the goal of bringing home that cup.
Thanks to our coach Cissé: for us you were the captain of courage, now you have led us to victory with your and your staff’s trust. Thanks to our fans: you showed us the way to victory. You are part of this cup. The victory is not only ours, but also of those who dressed the national team before us, honoring it without reaching this victory. Thanks also to our families, who passed on the values of Senegal to us before going on the pitch. Yesterday’s party exceeded all our expectations, we still have the chills. We are proud to have represented Senegal “.
CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be always updated on the latest news follow us on Google News