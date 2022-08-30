Senén Caba on a spider bite: “I knew a person who was bitten and his finger is in a very bad situation”

After a report in Listín Diario with which some of the cases come to light in relation to the sting tarantula called “brown spider”the president of the Dominican Medical Association (CMD), Rufino Senén Caba, expressed his knowledge of a case and the serious injuries caused by the insect.

“I knew a person who was stung and has a finger in a very bad situation,” he commented while assuring that the CM has not been notified of any event, however, personally if he is aware of a person affected by the bite.

According to Caba, it is worrying that the authorities of the Ministry of Health do not investigate the situation and only limit themselves to denying what was reported. “It is worrying, while the Ministry of Health says no, on the Northwest Line there are people saying yes, that they have been stung and there are photographs. I think that the Ministry instead of denying a reality, should go investigate to see if it is true”.

Medical College meets with director of Darío Contreras

Faced with the complaints of the teachers of the Darío Contreras trauma hospital, the representatives of the Dominican Medical College (CMD) convened an assembly in order to establish a position and know their claims.

At the end of the meeting, which lasted around three hours, the president of the union reported that a period of no more than 15 days was granted so that the teachers of the aforementioned health center expose in a list the situation and conditions of hospital deficiencies, a document that will be discussed between the health professionals and the executive director of the National Health Service (SNS), Dr. Mario Lama.

“This was the proposal of the Medical Association that received the most votes, but it must be admitted, it was a typical vote, but through the pertinent instances we will convene another meeting. We are not going to stop, we are going to continue resolving the teaching aspects and we are going to continue meeting with the authorities”, said Caba.

On the other hand, despite the proposal by one of the protesters to declare the hospital in a state of emergency and stop work, the CM agreed to intervene and accompany in the teaching aspects of the technical table.

“We have not called to stop the work. The first ability of a leadership is to agree and when it is not possible, we resort to the last activities that are the decisive ones, but I always believe that all scenarios have to be exhausted”.

Finally, in the assembly, the director of the hospital, César Roque, resigned from his duties as a teacher.