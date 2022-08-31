Senescence and exercise to combat deterioration in old age

In an unfinished section of his basement, 90-year-old Richard Soller jogs on a makeshift track around boxes full of medals he won as a short- and long-distance runner.

Not out of breath, he says, “I can cover several miles here.”

Nearby is an expensive leather recliner that he bought when he retired after working for years at Procter & Gamble, ready for a peaceful old age. Full of pride, he says that he never used it. At 95, he is too busy training for competitions like the National Senior Games.

Soller, who lives near Cincinnati, achieved everyone’s dream since time immemorial: Staying healthy and active well into old age. It is a goal that not many achieve, to the point that old age is associated with frailty and illness. Scientists, however, are trying to change that, tackling one of the biggest challenges humans face from “cellular senescence,” a little-known but increasingly important field in the study of aging.

It revolves around the concept that there comes a time when cells stop dividing and enter a “senescent” state. Although the body eliminates most of them, others remain as zombies. They don’t die, but they can atrophy neighboring cells, just like when there are several fruits in a bowl and one decaying one ruins the others, according to Nathan LeBrasseur of the Mayo Clinic.

These “zombie cells” accumulate in the bodies of the elderly and there is growing evidence that they are associated with problems such as dementia, cardiovascular disorders and osteoperosis.

Scientists wonder if there are ways to prevent the buildup of zombie cells.

LeBrasseur says that “the ability to understand aging — and the ability to intervene in the biology of aging — is perhaps the best chance we’ve ever had to transform human health.”

The number of people over the age of 65 is expected to double worldwide by 2050, so cellular senescence “is very much in fashion,” according to Viviana Pérez Montes of the National Institute of Health.

A hundred companies and academic teams are studying drugs to attack senescent cells. And there are signs that people themselves can help in this endeavor by appealing to Soller’s strategy: exercise.

While no one is saying that senescence guarantees a long life, Tufts University researcher Christopher Wiley is confident that far fewer people will suffer from diseases associated with old age in the future.

“I’m not looking for the fountain of youth,” Wiley said. “I am looking for a source that will prevent me from getting sick when I am old.”

DEADLY CELLS

Leonard Hayflick, the scientist who discovered cellular senescence in 1960, remains vital at the age of 94. He teaches anatomy at the University of California, San Francisco, and continues to write, present, and speak on the subject.

He discovered senescence accidentally while culturing human fetal cells for a cancer biology project when he noticed that cells stopped dividing after about 50 divisions. What was surprising was that other cells stopped dividing at the same time. This phenomenon was later called the “Hayflick limit”.

That finding, Hayflick said, contradicted “a 60-year-old dogma” that normal human cells could replicate indefinitely. A paper he wrote with his colleague Paul Moorhead was rejected by a prominent scientific journal, and Hayflick was ridiculed for a decade after publishing his Experimental Cell Research in 1961.

“It was business as usual with great scientific discoveries. At first the discoverer is ridiculed, until someone says, “This could work” and it ends up being accepted, Hayflick said.

THE ACCUMULATION OF ZOMBIES

Scientists now say that senescence can be helpful. Its evolution was probably due, at least in part, to efforts to combat the growth of cancer cells by limiting their ability to divide. It is something that happens a lot throughout our lives. Senescent cells affect wound healing, embryo development and childbirth. Problems arise when they accumulate.

“When you are young, your immune system recognizes them and eliminates them,” Pérez said. “But when you start to age, the activity of our immune system decreases and we lose the ability to eliminate them.”

There are experimental drugs thought to kill senescent cells selectively, called senolytics. The Mayo Clinic holds patents on several. Experiments with mice indicated that they can delay, prevent or mitigate various age-associated disorders.

The potential benefits are only just beginning to emerge. There are currently at least a dozen clinical trials of senolytics to see if they can help slow the progression of Alzheimer’s or improve skeletal health.

Some companies already offer dietary supplements that they call senolytics. But scientists say they haven’t been shown to work or are safe.

“A VERY PROMISING TOOL”

LeBrasseur, who runs a center for aging at the Mayo Clinic, says exercise is “the most promising tool we have” for encouraging good aging.

Research indicates that it counteracts the accumulation of senescent cells.

Soller says that exercise allows him to function fully at an advanced age.

“Exercise as much as you can,” he recommends. “That should be everyone’s goal to stay healthy.”

