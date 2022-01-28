Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: very high quality on offer

To find the best wireless headphones you have to consider many factors: ergonomics, the presence of active noise cancellation (ANC), touch controls, autonomy and audio quality. High-end devices can cost even more than 200 eurosbut it is advisable to always buy from established brands.









Sennheiserfor example, is a very well-known German manufacturer audiophiles, that is, all those users looking for high fidelity sound reproduction. The company’s catalog includes many models of earphones and headphones, in-ear and over-ear, wired and not, to listen to your favorite music without loss of quality. One of the most successful products are the earphones Momentum True Wireless 2headphones with ANC And excellent technical characteristics. Buying them now is even more advantageous, on the way of the offer which is currently available on Amazonwhich greatly reduces the normal price.

Momentum True Wireless 2: features

The Momentum True Wireless 2 are among the wireless headphones of higher quality: thanks to dynamic drivers from 7 millimeters, allow you to reproduce deep bass, natural mids and very sharp highs. They support the active noise cancellation environment, to fully immerse yourself in your favorite music tracks, in a TV series or in a call in the middle of city traffic.

It all goes hand in hand with passive isolation guaranteed by the in-ear design, which is also comfortable and ergonomic. To stay alert to the surrounding environment, however, the function is present Transparency which uses microphones to reproduce external noises in headphones.

Sennheiser headphones have an estimated battery life of 7 hours and their custody can provide others three charging cycles to get to cover the 28 hours away from the power outlet. For outdoor sports, you can count on IPX4 certification which makes them resistant to rain or sweat.

THE touch buttons they allow you to manage the various functions without using the smartphone: you can browse the audio tracks, adjust the volume, manage calls or interact with the voice assistants. Also, thanks to proximity sensorsplayback stops automatically when you remove the earphones from your ears.

Momentum True Wireless 2: the Amazon offer

There is no better time to buy Sennheiser wireless headphones. Indeed, on Amazon you can buy them in the black color at a much lower price than usual: the Momentum True Wireless 2 are on offer at 214.99 eurosthe 28% less than the recommended price of 299 euros. Additionally, there are nearly 3,000 reviews with an average rating of 4.3 stars out of 5.

Sennheiser earphones enjoy the service Amazon Prime and subscribers can then take advantage of the free shipping and of delivery in just 24 hours.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 – Wireless headphones with ANC