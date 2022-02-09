sensational after Sanremo – Libero Quotidiano





The miracles of cosmetic surgery. Check out a photo of 2016 of the gieffina Delia Duran, the fake wife of Alex Belli and it is completely different than today. The former competitor of Temptation Island, a program in which he participated together with Belli, is today of breathtaking beauty, but, among the various photos published on social media, one detail has certainly not passed into the eye of the fans: in practice it seems another person. .

Aftermath of Sanremo. Few controversies at the Sanremo Festival apart from the Ferilli Gate and the Rector case. Now Mirna Casadei, daughter of Rauol Casadei, who died last year due to Covid, has joined. The woman was angry with Amadeus and Rai for not having remembered his father and the orchestra with sweet words: “You stepped on a poop …”





Aftermath of Sanremo. In Calvagese della Riviera, Blanco’s hometown, everyone celebrates his victory at the Festival paired with Mahmoud. The two fluid singers of “Broglie” flew to Rome to be guests of Amadeus: at the airport they were waiting for Anna Maria Prina, correspondent of “La Vita in Diretta” at whose sight they went straight. The journalist follows them and tells them that Giovanna Civitillo, Amadeus’s wife, is also in the studio, but they (almost surreal) shrug. Mahmoud limits himself to a joke: “What does a camel do in a dessert? Dessert “. The conductor Alberto Matano excuses them for the stress and all the commitments of these days.

Aftermath of Sanremo. Rags flew between Rettore and Ditonellapiaga after the singer of “Kobra“ ‘learned from Amadeus that she had been her colleague and not him who didn’t want a medley of Donatella’s hits. Rags have flown and more. In the hotel you can still hear the screams….

Aftermath of Sanremo. Also at “La Vita in Diretta, Giovanna Civitillo was moved to tears by the success of Amadeus: she said that she is really proud of him. Also moved were Alberto Matano, Anna Pettinelli and Rita Dalla Chiesa, a great friend of the couple who said: “It’s nice to see a couple who are not in competition”. The only advice we can give to Giovanna and Amadeus is to make each one an Instagram profile and not as a couple.





Posthumous of Sanremo. Some similarities are underlined: Ana Mena, second to last classified, is the copy of Soleil Sorge of GF Vip, while Drusilla Foer, now renamed “Fo (rev) er” because everyone wanted her until the final, was very reminiscent of Miranda Presley played by Meryl Steep in “The Devil

wears Prada “.

But who is the last real Italian talent scout? But Alba Parietti. She was the first to publicly say that she adored Damiano and the Maneskins. Same thing for Mahmoud so much so that the singer asked Sunday in the host Mara Venier to be able to go and greet Parietti. The success of the program and of Zia Mara, who has beaten all share records, must be re-emphasized.





Great VIP theater. Christmas is there you can take it off your balls (cited Christmas Holidays), but Delia Duran no: here she is in the final at GF Vip and Soleil Sorge, who has become a friend for now, laughed because she said that in two weeks she put him in that place for Manila Nazzaro and Miriana Trevisan and other “bedside tables”. Surely both Alex Belli (who now returns to the house as expected) and Soleil herself with artistic chemistry, free love and so on, helped her. Also because Duran had been going to the studio for months….

Always at GF Vip Sonia Bruganelli escaped the word c … or after the vaffa … trimmed months ago to the conductor Alfonso Signorini. In addition Davide Silvestri says: “I understood: you must not get on”. To equalize, at the Sanremo Festival, Tananai, last in the standings (it will bring him luck. His song depopulated) paired for the evening of the covers with Rose Chemical, paid tribute to Raffaella Carrà with “A making love begins you” . At a certain point after the sentence: “it bursts, it bursts, my heart bursts” it was clearly heard “fuck me”. Oops.





It is not the first time that Big Brother Vip arouses interest in the world: Lulú Selassié has ended up at the center of Twitter’s attention, as the well-known rapper Cardi B has reported on her account a video about her. The “princess de noantri” has earned the applause of the international singer for having masterfully interpreted Clout, one of her most famous songs, complete with super sensual moves. Lulú also had the surprise of her official imitator Claudio Napolitano who in recent weeks is depopulating on the web emulating the Princess in her ways and gestures with funny videos. Except that Lulú has more swollen lips …

EMIRATES MINISTER OF ECONOMICS ABDULLA BIN TOUQ AL MARRI MEETS TOP EXPONENTS FROM THE ITALIAN INDUSTRIAL, FINANCIAL AND ACADEMIC WORLD





As part of the mission to Milan of the Minister of Economy of the United Arab Emirates Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri an important meeting was held this morning with a small group of selected exponents of the Italian industrial, economic, financial and academic world

The meeting, promoted by the president of EFG Professor Giovanni Bozzetti, author of the book: “Emirates: nothing is impossible” (Mondadori editions), brought together Matteo Lunelli president of Altagamma and president and CEO of Cantine Ferrari, Carlo Capasa president of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion, Alfonso Dolce CEO Dolce & Gabbana, Sergio Dompé executive president of Dompè, Maurizio Dallocchio economist, former rector of the SDA Bocconi School of Management, Antonella Sciarrone Alibrandi, pro-rector of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, Stefano Messina CEO of Messina Line, Adriano Teso president of IVM, Giuseppe Fontana vice president and CEO of the Fontana Group, Franco Gusalli Beretta vice president of Beretta Holding, Andrea Grossi shareholder and CEO of Greenthesis Group, Antonio Samaritani CEO of Abaco, Carlo Ferro CEO ITA, Maurizio Tamagnini adminis Chief Executive Officer of the Italian Strategic Fund and Francesco Conte Chief Executive Officer QuattroR SGR.

“Today’s meeting is the confirmation of the love and authentic passion for Made in Italy that has always characterized the United Arab Emirates”, states Giovanni Bozzetti, EFG president, “the Emirati Minister of Economy expressly wanted to meet Italian entrepreneurs for discussing successful entrepreneurial stories and new business opportunities that can mutually develop. Italian entrepreneurs in the eyes of the Emirati leaders are reliable thanks to their flexibility, human charge and the fact that both countries are characterized in economic life by the same founding pillar: the family-run SME. The United Arab Emirates, now increasingly at the center of the world, represent an opportunity to relaunch the Italian economy “.





At the end of the event, Minister Al Marri invited all the entrepreneurs present to participate in the Emirates Investment Summit Investopia, an event that will take place at the end of March and will represent a platform for dialogue and exchange between entrepreneurs, investors, innovators and leaders. to shape the economy of tomorrow.

Here is Dayane Mello’s thoughts on Alex Belli and Delia Duran as reported by Biccy: “Do I know Alex? Of course, you know me very well and I never tell lies. Ready because now I raise hell. I have known Alex Belli for many years, for a lifetime, at least 10 years, I was a model and he was a photographer. I know him well and I don’t think he’s in love with Sole, he and Delia are taking advantage of this moment since Soleil doesn’t know anything about what happens at the theater level. If a true love was to be born between Sole and Alex it would have already been born and instead for months we have been talking about something that has never happened. ” And she adds to the GF Party: “Delia has the right to go into the house to say that she goes with men and women and that she has a free life, but then everyone judges Soleil by saying that she goes with married men? You think the two of them are in a relationship that goes with one and then with another. So it’s all so ridiculous. “





“Men and Women” vs. “GF Vip”. Tina Cipollari reserves these words for her: “Sophie (Codegoni), I met you and I know what you are worth, you are a courageous, polite and sensitive girl, you are beautiful inside and out. You have all my support and my esteem. I love you, Tina ”. A great certificate of esteem, the one that Tina sent to the gieffina and former tronista. Words entrusted to her Instagram profile.