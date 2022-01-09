sensational at the Olimpico, proof of pride for the bianconeri!

Listen to the audio version of the article

Juve are guests of Roma on the twenty-first day of Serie A: summary, slow motion, result, match report, highlights, live news

There Juve wins three gold points at the end of an incredible race. Great proof of pride on the part of the bianconeri who, having recovered from a disadvantage, come out of the Olimpico with a very important victory for the standings.

Roma Juve 3-4 LIVE: summary and slow motion

1 ‘START WHISTLE – The Olimpico match has begun.

3 ′ Rome opportunity – The Giallorossi team tries to sink immediately in the left lane. De Ligt closes everything by taking refuge in a corner kick.

6 ′ Pellegrini shot – The Roma midfielder tries from outside the area with a very powerful conclusion, the Juventus defense is saved.

7 ′ Abraham opportunity – The Roma striker turns his head well, para Szczesny.

8 ′ Church shot – The Juventus winger tries from long distance, the ball high over the crossbar.

11 ‘GOAL ABRAHAM – Roma goal, which takes the lead with Abraham’s precise header.

15 ′ Cristante conclusion – The Giallorossi regain control of the ball and try to hit with Cristante. Powerful but not very precise conclusion that of the midfielder.

18 ‘GOAL DYBALA – The Argentine draws the score with a splendid shot from the edge of the penalty area.

21 ‘Shot by Pellegrini – The Roma midfielder tries from long distance, para Szczesny.

23 ′ Problems for Abraham – The English striker needs the intervention of the medical staff.

25 ′ Church on the ground – Smalling slips into Chiesa, intent on kicking towards the door. The intervention of the medical staff is also required for Juventus.

27 ‘Church returns – After being rescued on the sidelines, the Juventus 22 returns to the pitch. Numeric parity re-established.

30 ‘Church injury – The Juventus winger can’t make it: Chiesa is forced to ask for the change after just 30 minutes of play.

33 ′ McKennie conclusion – The Texan tries from a distance. His shot is deflected into a lateral foul.

39 ′ Pushes Rome – Cross from the right by Maitland-Niles. Szczesny saves the slow cross high.

42 ′ Kulusevski tries – The Swede collects De Sciglio’s cross and tries to deflect towards the Giallorossi’s goal. Flask that ends at the bottom.

45 ‘Recovery – Four additional minutes allowed by the referee.

48 ‘Cuadrado warned – Heavy yellow for the Colombian, who will miss the Super Cup match.

END OF FIRST HALF – Teams at rest after the first fraction.

46 ‘Second half – The resumption of the Olimpico match is underway.

48 ‘GOL MKHITARYAN – The Armenian kicks powerfully towards the goal defended by Szczesny and, thanks to an unfortunate deviation by De Sciglio, he bags behind the Polish goalkeeper.

53 ‘TRIO OF ROME – Magic on Lorenzo Pellegrini’s free kick, Roma find the third goal of the match.

58 ‘Dybala shot – The Argentine tries to play the charge, but his conclusion on the fly does not worry the Giallorossi rearguard.

61 ′ Problems for Felix – The Giallorossi 64 remains on the ground after a contrast with De Sciglio.

69 ‘GOAL LOCATELLI – Perfect header by the Juventus midfielder. Juve is back in the game.

74 ‘GOAL KULUSEVSKI – After a long check of the VAR, Kulusevski’s goal is validated. Juve equalized in five minutes!

77 ‘GOL DE SCIGLIO – The bianconeri complete the comeback thanks to the goal scored by the bianconeri winger.

82 ‘SZCZESNY SAVE EVERYTHING – Roma gives themselves the opportunity to even the score (De Ligt expelled for a hand ball), but Pellegrini lets himself be hypnotized by Szczesny!

90 ‘Recovery – The referee has allowed another six minutes.

94 ‘Shot by Peres – Insidious left-handed, ball that ends in a corner kick.

TRIPLE WHISTLE – Juve wins: the final 3-4!

Best of the match Juve: Morata

Roma Juve 3-4: result and match report

Networks: 11 ′ Abraham, 18 ′ Dybala, 48 ′ Mkhitaryan, 53 ′ Pellegrini, 69 ′ Locatelli, 74 ′ Kulusevski, 77 ′ De Sciglio

Rome (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Ibanez, Cristante, Smalling; Maitland-Niles, Pellegrini (87 ′ Borja Mayoral), Veretout (78 ′ Carles Perez), Mkhitaryan, Vina; Felix, Abraham (71 ′ Shomurodov). Annex Mourinho. Available Boer, Zalewski, Bove, El Shaarawy

Juventus (4-2-3-1): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Rugani, de Ligt, De Sciglio; Bentancur (64 ‘Arthur), Locatelli; McKennie, Dybala (82 ‘Chiellini), Chiesa (32’ Kulusevski); Kean (64 ‘Morata). Annex Merry. Available Perin, Senko, Pellegrini, Bernardeschi, Kaio Jorge, Rabiot, Aké

Referee: Massa di Imperia

Ammonites: 48 ′ Cuadrado, 50 ′ Veretout, 51 ′ Ibanez, 52 ′ De Ligt, 65 ′ Locatelli, 76 ′ Cristante

Expelled: 81 ′ De Ligt

