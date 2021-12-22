sensational in Palermo, who is involved in the scam. Hard blow to the state – Libero Quotidiano





The leader of the No vax Filippo Accept is among the three stopped by the Digos of Palermo for false vaccinations at the hub of the Fiera del Mediterraneo. With him also the nurse who pretended to inject the doses, whose name is Anna Maria Lo Brano. The third stopped is Giuseppe Tomasino, also No vax and friend of Accept. Eight searches were carried out and 11 Green Passes blocked. A policeman is also involved in the investigation.

Four hundred euros it was the fee paid to undergo the false vaccination and thus obtain the Green pass. This is what emerges from the Digos investigation which this morning 21 December led to the arrest of the three subjects. The agreement provided that, upon payment of the sum in money, Anna Maria Lo Brano, pretended to administer the doses of the anti Covid vaccine, thus allowing subjects to obtain green certification.

The nurse, according to what was reconstructed thanks to the images of the video surveillance systems, always acted in the same way: after having emptied the vaccine contained in the syringe in a cotton gauze, inserted the needle into the arm of the fake vaccinated without injecting anything e without moving the plunger syringe.

In addition to leader No vax and his friend, both stopped, paper-only vaccinations would be given to eight other people, including a hub nurse and a police officer in service to Palermo Police Headquarters.