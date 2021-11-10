sensational indiscretion – Libero Quotidiano





“Milan expels Raiola. Romagnoli deals alone.” A strong title, that of La Gazzetta dello Sport, but which explains the situation regarding the negotiation for the possible renewal of Alessio Romagnoli and Milan. who since the middle of last year has lost his title to the untouchable Fikayo Tomori, is aware that his salary will have to be reduced by a lot. The situation around him has changed and after Donnarumma’s farewell he is currently the highest paid in the squad , considering that gross the same Ibra weighs less on the budget. The former player of Rome and Sampdoria is however ready to accept, writes the Rosea, a reduction of the salary, and by the end of the month a new match is expected. ” Regarding the article published today by the Gazzetta dello Sport entitled Milan expels Raiola – reads a note from the Rossoneri club in the morning – AC Milan specifies that the Club maintains professional relationships with all agents, without any foreclosure “.

Raiola? No thanks – It will then be interesting to understand if Mino Raiola will be invited. The leaders of the club, in fact, have not yet digested the forced farewell of Gigio Donnarumma: no official veto, but there is a desire to turn the page and avoid new clashes. The agent will have the task of identifying other offers for the defender, but he is fine in Milan and is not sure of moving elsewhere. Also showing that he has metabolized well the coexistence with Tomori and Kjaer and to accept the rotations of the coach. Romagnoli, in other words, is willing to continue his experience in the Rossoneri, as long as the new agreement grants him the honor of arms. Meanwhile, his gestures of good will do not go unnoticed.

The numbers of Romagnoli in season – Romagnoli has played eight Serie A games so far, scoring no goals and taking only one yellow card in the 1-0 home match against Torino. In the Champions League, however, he took the field three times, the last as a starter in the draw (1-1) against Porto di Conceição.