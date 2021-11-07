Sensational Italy on the last day. Trio of golds with Orsi, Castiglioni and Paltrinieri – OA Sport

Sixth and final day of the 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championships. At the Aquatic Palace in Kazan (Russia) the curtain fell on the continental review and the Italian national team closed in a big way, winning 11 medals on this last day, three of which gold, and setting a new record in the medal table (7 golds, 18 silvers, 10 bronzes, 35 podiums).

First Final and gold for Italy. Marco Orsi, in the guise of the vintage Bomber, scores: 50 ″ 95 in the final act of the 100 medley and improved Italian record. The blue broke down the 51 ″ wall (51 ″ 03 the previous limit) showing off a powerful swim, making the most of the divers. And so there was nothing for the Greek to do Andreas Vazaios (51 ″ 72) silver, which could not repeat the gold of the 200 medley. The Austrian completes the podium Bernhard Reitshammer (51 ″ 91). Not even time to breathe that Nicolò Martinenghi he took home the bronze of the 50 frog men. This time the Lombard failed to amaze as he did in the 100 meters, having to bow with the time of 25 ″ 54 to the Belarusian Ilya Shymanovich (25 ″ 25), which equaled the world record of the South African Cameron van der Burgh, and the Turkish (continental record holder) Emre Sakci (25 ″ 39). Not excellent tacking and diving for Martinenghi who thus gave himself the chance for something better. Definitely good Fabio Scozzoli fourth in 25 ″ 79 and not far from 25 ″ 62 (personal best).

In the final act of the women’s 200 freestyle without blue, the Netherlands stamped the card with Marrit Steenbergen (1’52 ″ 75), putting the Czech behind Barbora Seemanova (1’53 “58) and the Slovenian Katja Fain (1’53” 88). In the men’s 200 backstroke the tricolor is back to be felt with Lorenzo Mora and Michele Lamberti who got a high quality silver and bronze. Gold went to the Pole Radoslaw Kawecki (1’48 ″ 46), great interpreter of the distance especially in the 25 meter pool, but excellent the test of our local swimmers: Mora has signed the new Italian record of 1’49 ″ 73 (prev. 1’50 ″ 17 in the semifinal ) and Lamberti crumbled the staff in 1’50 ″ 26 (prev. 1’52 ″ 01). Findings that have given further confirmation of the depth of the Italian team. To consider the absence of the Olympic champion Evgeny Rylov, who was supposed to take part in the race.

Nothing to do for Simona Quadarella. The Roman, not in top form, did not go beyond fifth place (4’02 ″ 10) in the final act of the 400 sl which saw the Russian double win: Anastasia Kirpichnikova (3’59 ″ 18) completed the trio in the middle distance after the successes in the 800 and 1500 sl, putting behind a convincing Anna Egorova (4’00 ″ 52). The bronze went to the German Isabel Marie Gose (4’01 ″ 37). Remaining on the subject of ‘three’, third medal in these Europeans for Alberto Razzetti. The Ligurian has once again improved the Italian record held by him and touches the plate in 4’00 ″ 34 in the 400 medley, taking the silver. Razzetti tried to put the Russian in difficulty Ilya Borodin, former European champion in long course. In the end, however, the landlord’s greater background qualities were a factor and with a time of 3’58 ″ 83 (new youth world record) the Russian won. The Hungarian completes the podium Hubert Kos (4’03 ″ 16), while fifth with the staff Pier Andrea Matteazzi (4’07 ″ 44).

Italy unleashed and gold-silver double in the women’s 50 breaststroke. Arianna Castiglioni, putting aside the disappointments of the 100, took home the race in 29 ″ 66, taking away the satisfaction of preceding a Benedetta Pilato (29 ″ 75) silver but far from its best shape. The Russian took third place Nika Godun (29 ″ 80). It was then dyed silver Alessandro Miressi in the queen race of the 100 freestyle. The Piedmontese, by signing the new Italian record of the distance of 45 ″ 84, had to raise the white flag compared to the qualities of the Russian Kliment Kolesnikov (45 ″ 58), but he achieved a valuable result especially from a chronometric point of view. Too bad for Lorenzo Zazzeri, fourth with the staff of 46 ″ 19, not so far from the bronze of the other Russian Vladislav Grinev (46 ″ 06). Another medal and with a very sweet taste for Silvia Di Pietro: the Roman achieved the bronze in the 50 butterfly with a time of 25 ″ 09, swimming a time close to the Italian record she held (25 ″ 03). The blue got the same time as the Greek Anna Ntountounaki in the test in which Sarah Sjoestroem she confirmed herself as queen with the championship record of 24 ″ 50 ahead of the Dutch Maaike de Waard (24 ″ 97). Sixth Elena Di Liddo (25 ″ 43).

Azzurri who closed with a bang. Gregorio Paltrinieri he won gold in the 800 freestyle in 7’27 ″ 94, taking revenge against the German Florian Wellbrock (7’27 ″ 99), achieving the new European record (considering Yannik Agnel’s time trial of 7’29 ″ 17 in 2012 as a reference). A throbbing competition that smiled at Greg for just 5 cents. The bronze went to the other Teutonic Sven Schwarz (7’33 ″ 85). The curtain fell with the mixed 4 × 50 mixed con Michele Lamberti (22 ″ 72), Nicolò Martinenghi (25 ″ 13), Elena Di Liddo (25 ″ 09) e Silvia Di Pietro (23 ″ 45) authors of the new Italian record of 1’36 ″ 39 (prev. 1’37 ″ 90) and silver behind Holland (1’36 ″ 18, world record). Russia completed the top-3 in 1’36 ″ 42.

