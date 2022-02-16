sensational market turnaround after the goal against Real Madrid

The supergol made by Kylian Mbappé at 94 ‘of the match Champions League yesterday, decisive for the victory of Paris St. Germain against the real Madridto earthquake the market of the big Europeans.

Mbappé-Real Madrid: the marriage is in danger of jumping

According to the Spanish media, the president of the merengues for months Florentino Perez has leaked in private for months that the French striker will play next season for Real, and tried to grab him already for last January, but the PSG he has not accepted.

The operation was very well underway, but the Champions League round of 16 against Madrid radically changed the scenario. The environment of the French footballer ensures that he hasn’t signed anythingtherefore, two hypotheses suddenly open up: either a continuation of his career with the Parisians or the arrival at Liverpool, a club that has been chasing him for some time.

Real Madrid, Mbappé is not convinced of the transfer to the merengues

Mbappé would have liked to clarify his future after this double Champions League match against Blancos but given that the Spaniards, despite the low score and moreover arrived in the recovery, were dominated by the Parisians, the boy is far from convinced of the transfer, so he would have decided to take a moment and reflect. Of course of these hesitation is attempting to take advantage of PSG with an offer of renewal.

The Liverpool hypothesis for Mbappé becomes more concrete

However, the hypothesis remains open Liverpool, more for the long-term project than for economic conditions. Real Madrid’s offer is the highest, with a multimillion-dollar purchase bonus, and the counter-offer from Parisians has certainly not been up to par. THE Reds would therefore be trying to convince the player through his coach, Jurgen Klopp, focusing, precisely, on the long-term project. If Mbappé does not sign for Real Madrid, there will be a real market earthquake around him this summer. Earthquake whose first tremors are already being felt.

