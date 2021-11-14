sensational mistake by Pinturault, Vinatzer is saved among the Azzurri

In Lech / Zuers first surprises with the French out. Best time of Raschner, good Kranjec and Kristoffersen as well as the Val Gardena. At 4.00 pm the final phase begins.

A very tight first phase, for a qualification that we knew would have been, even more so than the women’s race, already with many big players at risk of elimination.

And so it was in the morning of Lech / Zuers, for a male parallel that already sees the main favorite and winner of the 2020 edition out of the game (as well as holder, of course, of the absolute cup), an Alexis Pinturault who makes a sensational mistake in two doors from the end of the second run, arriving along the line and getting on when he had the pass in his pocket.

The best 16 times are ahead, with the Austrian Dominik Raschner, an excellent specialist, who places himself in front of everyone, preceding Zan Kranjec by 4 cents and by 12 Henrik Kristoffersen, very solid and certainly able to compete from the round of 16 (with double comparison direct elimination) kicks off at 16.00.

Here then in the order Atle Lie McGrath (pay attention to the young norge, 4th overall time), Pertl and Read, who will be the opponent in the second round of the only blue who qualified for the decisive runs. Alex Vinatzer, in fact, places two solid heats with the 11th fastest time (less than 4 tenths from Raschner) and now he will have to contend with the Canadian.

Well the Val Gardena, out of the others with some regrets for the first run of Simon Maurberger, who tries to recover but has to be satisfied with the 26th position, out for 22 cents, while Borsotti (30th), Zingerle (31st) close further away and a De Aliprandini who pays a very high price for the first descent, and then takes home the 37th fastest time.

Among the excellent excluded, also Noel, Matt, Jakobsen, Zubcic, Luitz, while the top 16 of those who remain in the race, is completed with Strasser, Rauchfuss and Hadalin (7th, 8th and 9th), the Canadian Philp, another standard bearer from Germany and one of the most anticipated of the day, namely Alexander Schmid, with the last four halves for Sarrazin, Brennsteiner, Hirschbuehl and Marchant, who will then lead Belgium to the points again.

The matches of the round of 16: in addition to Read-Vinatzer, in the lower part of the board we will have Kranjec-Hirschbuehl, Kristoffersen-Brennsteiner and Strasser-Philp, in the upper part Raschner-Marchant, McGrath-Sarrazin, Pertl-Schmid and Rauchfuss-Hadalin.

