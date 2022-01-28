sensational new details on the mysterious film shot in space with NASA

A few days after the official announcement of yet another postponement of Mission Impossible 7 and 8, new details have emerged on the mysterious film shot in space starring the legendary Tom Cruise.

According to Variety, in fact, Universal Pictures does not yet have a script for the film, currently also untitled, but the major expects production to start next year as the opera will be Tom Cruise’s next project after the conclusion of Mission: Impossible 8. Furthermore, as was easily understood, in reality most of the scenes in the film will be made on Earth, but some sequences actually “they will be filmed on the International Space Station“. Others, however, in order not to miss anything, they will be shot on a rocket.

Finally, surprisingly, reportedly the new film will not be a science fiction film, but is described by Variety as “an action and adventure movie “ following Tom Cruise as “an unfortunate guy who accidentally finds himself in the position of being the only person capable of saving the Earth“. The film will be a collaboration between Elon Musk’s Space X and NASA, and production will take place aboard the International Space Station when it actually moves into space. According to an earlier report from TMZ, Cruise and director Doug Liman would be ‘booked’ among passengers on the International Space Station in 2023.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise has been beaten by Russia which has already begun work on the first film in space.