sensational power with the i9-12900HK and RTX 3080 Ti

The arrival of Intel Alder Lake marked a profound paradigm shift in the consumer computing sector, where the focus shifts decisively from the count of cores towards greater efficiency tout court, made possible thanks to the subversion of structural canons and the introduction of the so-called hybrid architecture.

With the 12th generation desktop, Intel has redefined standards by setting new rules for the industry. A few weeks later, however, we find ourselves talking about another elephant in the room, as, at CES 2022, Intel unveiled the Alder Lake processors for notebooks. In this review we will talk about the first notebook equipped with the most powerful of these CPUs and the best graphics solution presented by NVIDIA in Las Vegas, the new MSI GE76 Raider “Meta-Ready“.

Appearance and main news

The lineup, as in previous iterations, includes two possible macroscopic choices: the GE76 and the little brother GE66. For this test we had the opportunity to get our hands on the model with the most generous diagonal in a configuration at the top of the category. The price, yet to be defined, should be over 4000 euros.

The display chosen by MSI is a 17.3-inch unit, with FullHD resolution and Refresh Rate up to 360Hz, therefore designed for high-framerate gaming ed eSport. In configuration, the end user will be given the opportunity to choose also UHD panels, for those who prefer higher resolution than refresh rate. The screen is equipped with technology True Color to give the best possible image based on the usage scenario.

The maximum possible configuration in terms of power is kept at bay by a cleverly designed dissipation system by the Taipei manufacturer. For optimal heat exchange, gods have been chosen Phase Change Liquid Metal Pad, i.e. with transition from one physical state to another to prevent long-distance crystallization.

Furthermore, we find the Cooler Boost cooling system 5, with dedicated CPU and GPU dissipation. In total, two even wider fans will work in synergy with 6 heatpipes. The 99.9 WHr battery promises to deliver even longer sessions, with 330W power supply supplied for faster charging.

The livery is substantially unchanged compared to the laptops of 2021. The coloring Titanium Blue it is very elegant and at the same time sufficiently aggressive. The panel has a nice textured finish and the inside of the laptop is completely black. On the side of the palm rest, once again this year it takes a pompous place the huge Mystic Light RGB bar with a pleasant aurora effect, configurable from the suite Steelseries along with the keyboard backlight.

To this already generous package of features are added a sound by Dynaudio with double woofer placed on the sides of the keyboard and a connectivity compartment complete with WiFi 6E and technology Intel Killer Ethernet.

Technical specifications

Architectural heterogeneity involves the presence of multiple clusters of specialized cores for very specific activities and workloads. Thanks to a refined engineering carried out by Intel and Microsoft, the Windows 11 Operating System can be considered in all respects the ideal director for the management of these processors due to its innate ability to dialogue with Intel Thread Director for the assignment of roles to the Cores, and it’s no surprise that the Raider has just this iteration of the OS pre-installed.

The GE76 of 2022 arrives on the test bench with processor Intel Core i9-12900HK and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics 175W, the most powerful combination on the card currently on the market. In addition to promising maximum performance on the CPU, Intel also talked about its efficiency in multitasking. In fact, already in our review of the Intel Core i9-12900K we had the opportunity to address the topic: if on the one hand the P-Cores guarantee extreme performance, the E-Cores can work behind the scenes by completing tasks in the background too. challenging without affecting the computational potential of high-performance clusters.

More than to creators, who will now be able to fully benefit from this philosophy even on the move, our main reference in this regard is the world of streamers, for which a combination of this type could be ideal from many points of view, since it would allow to use one machine for gaming and streaming, without sacrificing performance either in one task or the other. In addition, the excellent encoder can also be used in this configuration NVIDIA NVENC, a real godsend for those accustomed to using these technologies for streaming.

The Taipei dragon stands in relief Complete door equipment for work

L’Intel Core i9-12900HK is equipped with 6 Cores “Golden Cove“(P-Core) and 8”Gracemont“(E-Core), the best configuration on the market, with 20 Threads and 24 MB of L3 Cache and Max Turbo frequencies on the two architectures of 5.0 and 3.8 GHz respectively. Consumption is indicated with a 45W Processor Base Power (similar, broadly speaking, to the old concept of TDP) and a Max Turbo Power up to 115W. On board the new desktop replacement par excellence we also find 32 GB of DDR5 RAM in configuration from 2×16 GB at 4800 MHz and two 2 TB Samsung M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSDs, model PM9A1, a reference for the sector, equipped with the excellent Samsung Elpis controller and a declared speed of 7000 and 5200 MB / s in sequential reading and writing respectively.

Synthetic benchmarks and field tests

Before testing its actual power in gaming, to get a rough idea through reference tests, we decided to rely on the usual test set.

The first answer, to say the least sensational and unsettling, comes from Cinebench R23 where the i9-12900HK reaches 1795 points in Single Core and 17124 in Multi Core. An incredible result in both cases: this small concentrate of power gives way only to Alder Lake desktop processors, but without uncertainty excels over previous generations and the latest generation AMD Ryzen processors in Single Core, including the Ryzen 9 5950X. Different interpretation in Multi-Core operations, where instead the challenge is with the i9-11900K and the i5-12600K.

Time Spy, in turn, shows scores dangerously close to its Intel Core i9-11980HK predecessor, while CPU-Z, once again, shows its notebook supremacy in Single-Thread, with scores much higher compared to Intel Core i9-11900K and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X desktop processors.

More detailed analysis of 7444 points in Multi-Thread in this specific test, since there are close dependencies to consider and therefore it would be almost inopportune to compare this CPU to a 32 Thread desktop with much higher TDP.

Crystal Disk Mark 3DMark Storage Benchmark

However, even here we are clearly above the last generation, with 20% more than the Core i9-11980HK Tiger Lake and a variable percentage. between 20 and 30% on the Ryzen 9 5900HX.

The SSDs are also online, both of which are around 6700 MB / s and 4800 MB / s, respectively in sequential reading and writing. Excellent tests on the newborn 3DMark Storage Benchmark, with its 3247 points and an average transfer, upload and recording of 553 MB / s. Given the young age of this tool, 3DMark itself has provided the reference values ​​of some mainstream products, such as the WD Black SN850 (3426 points) and the Samsung 980 Pro (2817).

Leaving aside the synthetic benchmarks, where a fair standardization is contrasted by the limited possible evaluations in terms of user experience, let’s move on to gaming by setting the profile “Extreme performance“on the renewed MSI Center and linking the graphics sector to the discrete GPU.

Taking advantage of the maximum presets in all of the display’s native resolution titles, our test set shows generally superior performance compared to those that could be obtained by referring to the medium-high range of graphics cards currently on the market. The average 90 and 122 FPS obtained are quite eloquent on Far Cry 6 with Ray Tracing active, as well as the 101 of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, always with RT global lighting and without calling into question the DLSS. Looking at more revealing CPU tests, the “battle“in the benchmarks of TROY: A Total War Saga puts this laptop on a par with the Ryzen 9 5950X accompanied by the RTX 3080 Ti desktop, a resounding result for this little powerhouse to say the least. Similar speech for The Riftbreaker with its 133 FPS.

A conclusive test on the ability in raster of the GPU. For this, we made use of the new gem of Playground Games, Forza Horizon 5. In our test, the results obtained are as much as 109 FPS with the best preset, while adapting the details on “Tall“A stable average of 146 FPS can be maintained.

These are also exceptional results, which establish the goodness of this deadly pairing, formed by the Intel Core i9-12900HK and the RTX 3080 Ti. Without too many surprises, even in multitasking operations the improvement is noticeable. In our tests, the background software was OBS and its typical impact on the system, depending on the configuration, can reach a variable percentage in the order of 20-25% in terms of framerate, which instead drops to about 10% when using hybrid architecture. The consequence is the maintenance of a higher playability threshold, better performance and therefore also one better overall latency.

Experience of use and autonomy

When you buy a notebook of this caliber, performance is usually at the top of the priorities, while the multimedia sector, autonomy and noise occupy a secondary role – not for everyone, though. Using MSI’s Smart Auto AI preset, you can find a perfect square of the circle in terms of home entertainment.

The wide diagonal, topped off with a decent peak brightness and a pleasant color calibration, does justice to streaming quality content too, as well as the sound component is balanced.

The autonomy in these solutions may not be entirely suitable for long use; however, in certain situations and with presets specifically designed for energy saving it is possible to go beyond 5 hours. In principle, by keeping the automatic energy management and lowering the brightness to about 30% it is possible to complete the vision of a film with an important playing time, in our case. The Hobbit – An unexpected journey with its 170 minutes, with still a fair residual autonomy, equal to about 32%.

Noise is almost never a problem, except for some very limited situations, namely the maximum performance preset with Cooler Boost active. In the game and in the most demanding tasks, the fans are clearly distinguishable, but not as problematic as one would expect. Inaudible, however, in browsing and streaming.